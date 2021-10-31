MTG Innistrad: Crimson Vow unleashes the beast with Ulvenwald Oddity

Ulvenwald Oddity Ulvenwald Behemoth

The color Green in Magic: The Gathering will gain another powerful creature with Haste and Trample in the upcoming Innistrad: Crimson Vow set.

Competing with Esika’s Chariot as a four-drop in Mono-Green, Ulvenwald Oddity is a Limited bomb within Innistrad: Crimson Vow (VOW) Draft and a potential main deck within multiple MTG Standard decks. The beast is a Double-Faced card with Trample and Haste that transforms upon paying 5GG, able to take down opponents as a finisher should it remain on the battlefield.

Ulvenwald Oddity

Ulvenwald Oddity

CMC: 2GG

2GG Type: Creature—Beast

Creature—Beast Rarity: Rare

Rare Stats: 4/4

4/4 Keywords: Trample and Haste

Trample and Haste Ability: Pay 5GG and transform Ulvenwald Oddity

Ulvenwald Behemoth

Ulvenwald Behemoth

Type: Creature—Beast Horror

Creature—Beast Horror Stats: 8/8

8/8 Keywords: Trample and Haste

Trample and Haste Ability: Other creatures you control get +1/+1 and have Trample and Haste.

Simic Ramp decks can use Ulvenwald Oddity as a means to give Wrenn and Seven tokens trample upon transforming the beast, while Mono-Green will likely sideboard Ulvenwald against decks playing Thalia, Guardian of Thraben.

Within the Limited format, Ulvenwald Oddity is a bomb that should shift any player into crafting with the color Green. Haste and Trample are powerful keywords on a creature in the Limited format and transforming into Ulvenwald Behemoth will easily close out a match if an opponent doesn’t have a way to remove it.

Players can test out the worthiness of Ulvenwald Oddity within Standard and Limited with the digital release of VOW on Nov. 11. A global launch is scheduled to take place on Nov. 19.

Images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.