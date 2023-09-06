MTG infinite mana combo through Wilds of Eldraine stomps in best-of-one Standard

Wizards of the Coast may have made a Magic: The Gathering design error when creating the Wilds of Eldraine set that allows players to combo for infinite mana as early as turn four.

The digital release of Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) on Sept. 5 has already revealed an infinite mana combo in the Standard format. Essential to the combo going off is Agatha’s Soul Cauldron, a two-drop legendary Artifact that exiles creatures from graveyards, adds +1/+1 counters to creatures on the battlefield, and gives creatures with counters all activated abilities of cards exiled by Agatha’s Soul Cauldron. Created by CovertGoBlue, and JRock from their chat, there is a Temur build that can pull off an infinite mana combo using Agatha’s Soul Cauldron by turn four.

How the Agatha’s Soul Cauldron infinite mana combo works

To pull off the infinite mana combo, Agatha’s Soul Cauldron needs to exile Kami of Whispered Hopes and Sleep-Cursed Faerie from a graveyard. Both are WOE cards that have activated abilities that fuel the infinite mana combo. Sleep-Cursed Faerie’s ability can untap a card while Kami of Whispered Hopes’ ability adds mana equal to the card’s power.

The Temur deck crafted by CovertGoBlue speeds up the combo by playing Picklock Prankster, another new WOE Faerie card that has an Adventure spell called Free the Fae. Using the Adventure spell mills four cards and allows the player to put an Instant, Sorcery, or Faerie from among the cards into their hand.

Completing the combo is Agatha of the Vile Cauldron, a Red and Green two-drop from WOE that reduces the cost of activated abilities. The human warlock can also end games through its activated ability that gives all other creatures +1/+1, Trample, and Haste until the end of the turn.

Players can test out the new Wilds of Eldraine infinite mana combo now through MTG Arena.

