MTG increases the value of lands in Throne of Eldraine

Lands are an imperative component of Magic: The Gathering and the Throne of Eldraine set is expanding upon their significance.

In less than seven days, the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set releases via MTG Arena and players are excited to test out the interactiveness of its new lands. Visually expanding upon the fairy tale nature of ELD, the MTG design team is pushing the boundaries of how lands interact beyond producing mana.

Castle lands

Castle lands in ELD each provide a unique ability triggered by paying additional mana. The abilities fit within the themes rooted in each color while expanding upon how lands are used in Magic.

Castle Ardenvale: Create a 1/1 human token.

Castle Vantress: Scry two.

Castle Locthwain: Draw a card and then lose life equal to the number of cards in hand.

Castle Emereth: Creatures get +1/0 until the end of turn.

Castle Garenbrig: Add six Green mana for the purpose of casting creatures or activating creature abilities.

Common ELD lands

Common lands should be included in every MTG set from here on out. Each comes into play tapped unless the player has three or more lands of that color type already in play. In addition to coming into play untapped, if the conditions are met, they also have an enter the battlefield ability.

Idyllic Grange: Put a +1/+1 counter on a creature you control.

Mystic Sanctuary: Put target Instant or Sorcery card from graveyard to top of the library.

Gingerbread Cabin: Create a Food token.

Gold lands

Gold lands typically assist an archetype in a specific manner. There are three in the ELD set. Tournament Grounds either tap for colorless or produce one of three colors (Red, White, or Black). The only stipulation is that the color mana may only be used to cast a Knight or equipment spell, assisting Knight tribal themed decks.

For Commander, there’s the Command Tower. Tapping it produces one mana of any color in your commander’s identity.

And there’s the new and improved Evolving Wilds named Fabled Passage. Sacrificing Fabled Passage allows a player to search the library for a basic land that comes into play tapped. It improves upon Evolving Wilds by having the basic land enter untapped if the player controls four or more lands.

The Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4, with a pre-release from Sept. 27 to 29. Digital players will have full access to the ELD set on Sept. 26.