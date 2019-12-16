MTG Grand Prix Oklahoma showcased meta diversity

Following Mythic Championship VII earlier this month, five Standard decks have emerged as the most popular in Magic: The Gathering.

Over 300 competitors gathered this past weekend to compete in the Oklahoma City Standard Grand Prix. A majority of those players brought one of five decks to compete with: Simic Flash, Jund Sacrifice, Jeskai Fires, GB Adventure, and Simic Ramp.

ChannelFireball on Twitter Full #MTGOKC Standard Metagame breakdown: 74 Other 45 Simic Flash 40 Jund Sac 39 Jeskai Fires 38 GB Adventure 34 Simic Ramp 13 UW Control 11 Rakdos Knights 9 Izzet Flash 8 Gruul Adventure 7 Gruul Aggro 7 Rakdos Sacrifice 6 Five-Color Fires 6 GB Sac 6 Temur Adventure

But they weren’t the only decks played at the Oklahoma City GP. The Standard meta continues to showcase a wide diversity of decks that are proving they can compete against the dominant five. At the start of day two, there were several archetypes giving the five most popular decks a run for their money.

ChannelFireball on Twitter Day 2 Standard Metagame breakdown at #MTGOKC: Simic Flash 15 Jund Sac 10 Jeskai Fires 8 Simic Ramp 7 Izzet Flash 4 Rakdos Knights 4 GB Adventure 3 UW Control 2 Gruul Adventure 2 Rakdos Sacrifice 2 Gruul Aggro 1 Mono-Black Aggro 1 Mono-Red Aggro 1 UW Fliers 1 Temur Adventure 1

MTG hall of fame pro Frank Karsten and several other top Magic Grand Prix players emerged from the over-300 player initial field to compete in the top-eight.

Frank Karsten: Gruul Adventure

Alex Majlaton: Jeskai Fires

Julian John: Simic Flash

Conor Cole: Radkos Knights

Edward Bontkowski: Simic Flash

Matt Foreman: Jund Sacrifice

Ty Thomason: Rakdos Sacrifice

Matt Carlson: Jeskai Fires

The top-eight players battled it out for the GP trophy with Majlaton defeating Karsten. But neither could defeat Foreman and Carlson, who made it to the final table.

Jeskai Fires triumphed over Jund Sacrifice and Matt earned his second Grand Prix title. This win also helped Carlson secure a seat at the first MTG Players Tour Finals in Houston.