MTG Flash archetype improves with THB Omen of the Sea and Wavebreak Hippocamp

Card Advantage is taking the Flash archetype to another level in with Omen of the Sea and Wavebreak Hippocamp from the Theros: Beyond Death set.

The Flash archetype in Blue took off with the release of Core Set 2020 last year. With the addition of the Theros: Beyond Death (THB) spoilers today, Omen of the Sea and Wavebreak Hippocamp, it has the potential to become better in Standard Constructed.

Omen of the Sea

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Omen of the Sea is an Enchantment with Flash. Upon entering the battlefield it will Scry for two and draw a card. Omen of the Sea has a CMC of two, one Blue, and a mana ability of three (one Blue) that will Scry two when sacrificed.

The card wasn’t revealed in English but a rough translation exists.

Enchantment

Flash

Enter the battlefield: Scry two, draw a card.

2U Sacrifice Omen of the Sea: Scry two

Not only does it work in Flash decks, but Omen of the Sea has potential in other archetypes such as Esper Dance with Dance of the Manse.

Wavebreak Hippocamp

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

When a first spell is cast during an opponent’s turn, Wavebreak Hippocamp draws a card. It has a CMC of three, one Blue, and is a 2/2 enchantment creature horse fish.

Wavebreak Hippocamp is weak to Red with Shock and Black’s Dead Weight. It also doesn’t have Flash itself, which puts it at a severe disadvantage. But if Wavebreak Hippocamp can stay alive for a turn or two, it provides value via cantrip.