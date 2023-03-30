MTG Esika buffs Mono-Green through Tribute to the World Tree

Esika, God of the Tree wants Kaldheim to remember the World Tree, and the result has created a powerful March of the Machine Mono-Green Enchantment that will thrive in multiple Magic: The Gathering formats.

Mono-Green decks have been struggling within the Standard meta since rotation. But that is about to change with the release of March of the Machine (MOM). Most Mono-Green builds are ramping up to Nissa, Ascended Animist while having a board presence through Evolving Adaptive and Contagious Vorrac. A MOM spoiler from The Vorthos Cast that dropped today boosts many of these Mono-Green cards through card draw and +1/+1 counters.

Tribute to the World Tree

Reckoner Bankbuster has been the card draw engine for Mono-Green Standard decks so far, but it will likely get replaced by Tribute to the World Tree. Not only does the Enchantment provide card draw through beefy creatures, but Tribute to the World Tree also pumps up the power and toughness of all creatures that enter the battlefield with a power of three or less.

Tribute to the World Tree | Image via WotC

Mana cost: GGG

Type: Enchantment

Rarity: Rare

Ability: Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, draw a card if its power is three or greater. Otherwise, put two +1/+1 counters on it.

Decks like Mono-Green can run out of gas easily and need some form of card-draw engine. Tribute to the World Tree provides that every time a creature enters the battlefield with a power of three or greater. And the creature doesn’t have to get cast, just enter the battlefield.

Evolving Adaptive | Image via WotC Armored Scrapgorger | Image via WotC Contagious Vorrac | Image via WotC

Creatures that are cheap to cast and have low power levels typically lose value the longer a match lasts. Tribute to the World Tree also rectifies this by having cards like Evolving Adaptive enter the battlefield with two +1/+1 counters and one OIl counter that adds +1/+1, making it a 3/3 for only one Green mana.

Llanowar Loamspeaker also benefits from Tribute to the World Tree as a 1/3 mana dork that can be a 3/3 mana dork during the later stages of a match. And Armored Scrapgorger can have a board presence now while exiling creatures from your opponent’s graveyard to pump the Phyrexian beast’s stats up even more.

Players can test out Tribute to the World Tree through the digital release of MOM on April 18 or at prerelease events that start on April 14.