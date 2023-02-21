MTG drops new Lord of the Rings images and product lineup

A return trip to Middle Earth will take place this summer through The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth, a Magic: The Gathering set that will include a tabletop and digital MTG Arena release.

Scheduled to release in June, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set is an MTG Universes Beyond product. It is a Modern-legal set that will have both Draft and Sealed events, along with Secret Lair drops, Jumpstart booster events, Commander preconstructed decks, a starter kit, Scene boxes, and two bundles.

MTG Lord of the Rings starter kit and Jumpstart

Some time has passed since WotC released a starter kit in MTG. The LOTR: Tales of Middle-Earth starter kit will include two themed preconstructed decks that players can shuffle up and play right out of the box.

Similar to the starter kit but in a Limited format as opposed to Constructed, the LOTR: Tales of Middle-Earth Jumpstart boosters provide players with a gameplay experience that doesn’t involve crafting a deck. Players pick two random booster packs, crack them open, and then play.

MTG Lord of the Rings Prerelease, Draft, and set boosters

Similar to a Standard-legal set release in Magic, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set will have a prerelease Sealed event. Players can also Draft the set through MTG Arena and tabletop. And set boosters will provide players with art cards, along with the normal rarity ratio often found in the booster packs.

MTG Lord of the Rings collector booster and bundles

No details regarding treatments or variants for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set have been released at time of writing. The Modern-legal set will also offer players two different bundles: A gift bundle and a regular bundle.

Products for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set were revealed today and pre-orders are now officially available through local game stores and Amazon.

A first look at the MTG set will take place on March 14, which will contain card previews, variant treatments, and additional artwork. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth spoilers will officially start on May 30, followed by a digital release on June 20 through MTG Arena and a global tabletop launch on June 23.