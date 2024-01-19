Wizards of the Coast designed a new Magic: The Gathering Sorcery spell in Muders of Karlov Manor with Simic colors, called Doppelgang. It can create any number of copies of permanents depending on the targets and mana you control.

Blue players in MTG love making copies of permanents, and Simic (Green and Blue) players enjoy a powerful board state. The Doppelgang Murders at Karlov Manor card empowers both player types, essentially creating unlimited copies based on the number of targets you control and how much mana you have in play.

Doppelgang from Murders at Karlov Manor explained

Doppelgang. Image via WotC

The cost of copying any permanent in MTG is around four to six mana. But Doppelgang takes copying to another level, allowing you to target two or even three permanents to copy as long as you have the mana available.

Mana cost: XXXGU

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Ability: For each of “X” target permanents, create “X” tokens that are copies of that permanent.

Mana costs with multiple “X” can get confusing, so here is a breakdown of how Doppelgang works. For clarification, “X” equals any color of mana.

Five mana (XXXGU) equals one copy of any target permanent

Eight mana (XXXXXXUG) allows you to target two permanents and make two copies

11 mana (XXXXXXXXXUG) allows you to target three permanents and make three copies

You can expect to see Doppelgang getting plenty of play within the Commander format, and it may even branch out into other MTG formats as well. Simic Ramp decks often have an abundance of mana to cast their big creatures and Doppelgang slots right in, able to turn those big threats into a board state that can quickly end matches.

Test out the new Doppelgang Sorcery spell in MTG through prerelease events starting Feb. 2. Or, you can wait for the digital release of Murders at Karlov Manor on Feb. 6.