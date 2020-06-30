MTG Core Set 2021 cards worth money

Teferi, Master of Time Ugin, the Spirit Dragon Grim Tutor Terror of the Peaks Fiery Emancipation Elder Gargaroth Azusa, Lost but Seeking Liliana Waker of the Dead Chromatic Orrery

The release of Core Set 2021 has produced a number of Magic: The Gathering cards worth money while also reducing the prices of older cards that have been reprinted.

Despite the rise of COVID-19 cases around the globe, specifically in North America, there are nine Core Set 2021 cards priced above $10 for now. Several of these are popular reprints, like Ugin, the Spirit Dragon and Grimm Tutor, while others such as the Teferi, Master of Time are new. From Mythic Rare planeswalkers to Legendary Artifact that ramps, here are the M21 Magic cards worth money so far.

Teferi, Master of Time

Teferi, Master of Time is a powerful planeswalker that will see play in Standard and Commander, along with other Magic formats too. Commander players can activate Teferi’s abilities on each player’s turn and Phasing’s return to the Standard format may prove to be quite impactful. Due to the power levels associated with Teferi, Master of Time, he’s priced at around $63.

Ugin, the Spirit Dragon

The return of Ugin, the Spirit Dragon to the Standard is a big deal, especially given the amount of ramp within the format. With the digital release of M21, Ugin’s price is on the rise. The Spirit Dragon is valued at around $32 and may climb higher. But eventually, Ugin, the Spirit Dragon should level out around $30.

Grim Tutor

A reprint of Grim Tutor has lowered the price of the card from around $200 to about $27. The reprint will likely have a major impact within the Magic formats Standard, Modern, and Pioneer. It was last printed in the late 90s via a Starter Magic set, and while it won’t likely climb to the previous price, it will retain its current value.

Terror of the Peaks

Terror of the Peaks is an extremely powerful dragon with the ability to punish an opponent for removing it or choosing to leave it on the battlefield. Already on the radar as a potential ban-worthy M21 card, Terror of the Peaks is valued at around $15.

Fiery Emancipation

Likely to see a solid amount of gameplay in Commander, Fiery Emancipation is an Enchantment that deals triple the amount of damage from a source you control that dealt the damage in the first place. It has seen a slight price decrease since the digital release of M21 but is still valued above $10 at around 11.75.

Elder Gargaroth

Elder Gargaroth is more than just a five CMC 6/6. The beast is equipped with Vigilance, Trample, and Reach. And if that wasn’t enough, whenever it attacks or blocks, its controller can choose one of three ability options. Elder Gargaroth will likely see play in multiple Magic formats and is, for now, valued at around $10.75.

Azusa, Lost but Seeking

Azusa, Lost but Seeking is a solid reprint within the M21 set, but won’t likely have a major impact on the Standard format. In Commander, however, she’ll see gameplay. For a reprint like Azusa, her price is decent, valued at around $10.

Liliana, Waker of the Dead

Liliana returns to Standard via Liliana, Waker of the Dead, a Mythic Rare planeswalker whos impact on various metagames in Magic is unknown at this time. But its still a Liliana planeswalker card so her value sits at around $10, for now.

Chromatic Orrery

Chromatic Orrery is a sleeper within the M21 set that will likely be highly sought after. As a colorless Artifact that has a CMC of seven, it can add five mana of any color once on the battlefield and tapped. And for an additional mana ability, it can draw a card for each color among permanents that player controls. Valued at around $10, Chromatic Orrery may rise in price over time.