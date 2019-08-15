MTG Core Set 2020 cards worth money so far

MTG Core Set 2020 is here and the top card prices continue to rise and fall as the metagame in Standard begins to come together.

The meta within Standard seems to be stabilizing a month after the official release of M20. While a few archetypes have become successful, a majority of the metagame remains about the same following War of the Spark. Until the release of Throne of Eldrane and the rotation in the fall, don’t expect too many price changes within the top-ranked cards.

Top priced M20 cards

Prices for some cards are on the rise because they’re performing well in competitive formats (Orzhov Vampires) or providing usefulness in Commander (Yarok, the Desecrated).

Chandra, Awakened Inferno

Chandra, Awakened Inferno is a beast of a planeswalker card and a win-con. As the face of the M20 set, Chandra started off at $16, dropped to $13.58, and then rose back up to $24.59. Thanks to the current meta, Chandra, Awakened Inferno is back on the rise. In the past week, her price has increased by almost $4.

With the announcements of the upcoming Commander 2019 and Throne of Eldraine spoilers, Chandra, Awakened dipped in price last week. But she’s back on the rise, pricing out at $29.23

Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord

Vampires took off during the first week of the M20 launch on MTG Arena. The archetype then began to slip with Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord costing $15.09.

A resurgence in the Vampire deck is due to the Orzhov Vampire archetype placing in the top eight in several MTG tournaments and winning the first M20 split bracket in MPL Weekly pushed Sorin, Imperious Bloodlord up to $19.11. Recent changes in the meta and the approaching Standard rotation caused Sorin to dip slightly this week, leveling out at $18.30.

Leyline of the Void

Everyone knew Leyline of the Void was going to be a hit, but it lost traction in the early weeks because it didn’t pop off like many hoped it would. The price dropped slightly to around $6 but it made a recent jump to $12.11.

As the meta reverts back to several WotS archetypes, Leyline of the Void took a slight hit and dropped to $11.69

Yarok, the Desecrated

Once considered a card on the rise, Yarok, the Desecrated is now sitting pretty at $8.92. Following the full Commander 2019 spoilers, Yarok has continued to rise in price, reaching $9.16 this week.

Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer

Mu Yanling, Sky Dancer is still a great main deck and sideboard M20 card, depending on the archetype, and it rose to almost $10. She dropped slightly last week, though, rounding out at $9.04. MuYanling then dropped to around $5, rose to $6.19, and went back down to $5.20.

Cavalier of Thorns

Most of the Cavalier cards are good, but Cavalier of Thorns is still rocking the metagame. Like the other Elemental themed cards, however, it’s price also dropped from $11.87 to $7.93. And now, it’s down to $4.79. Until the release of Throne of Eldraine, expect Cavalier of Thorns’ price to continue its decent.

Omnath, Locus of the Roil

Omnath was once priced at $15.60 but has dropped down significantly to $4.44. In addition, Risen Reef has dropped all the way down to just a few cents on the dollar.

When the fall rotation takes place, however, it’s possible that the Elemental theme could see a resurgence. Until then, they’re still a blast to play.

M20 cards on the rise

With the release of Commander 2019 taking place on Aug. 23 and the hype surrounding Brawl being added to MTG Arena, cards designed for Commander in the M20 set are seeing a sudden spike in value.

Kethis, The Hidden Hand

Kykar, Wind’s Fury

Update Aug. 15 4:05pm CT: This article and the prices of each card listed were last updated at this time.