MTG Commander Precon decks tap Pirates and Merfolk in Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Wizards of the Coast showcased the four Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Precon decks at MagicCon Vegas on Sept. 22, highlighting the Magic: The Gathering colors and face commanders on each box.

The full list of MTG products for the release of Lost Caverns of Ixalan (LCI) was put on display today at MagicCon. Scheduled to globally launch on Nov. 17, the Standard-legal set will contain Draft, set, and collector boosters. Two bundles are also offered and there are four Commander Precon decks, with each built around a specific theme.

All Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Precon decks

Unlike Wilds of Eldraine, which had only two Commander preconstructed decks, the LCI set will have four. Each has its own theme, from vampires to dinosaurs. And each LCI Commander Precon comes with one collector booster sample pack and two Legendary traditional foils.

Veloci-Ramp-Tor LCI Commander Precon

Veloci-Ramp-Tor | Image via WotC

The Veloci-Ramp-Tor Commander Precon deck is a three-color deck in Red, White, and Green. Players will use ramp strategies to get their big dinosaurs on the battlefield and dominate games.

Explorers of the Deep LCI Commander Precon

Explorers of the Deep | Image via WotC

For the first time in years, WotC has dished out love to Merfolk typal with the Explorers of the Deep LCI Commander Precon deck. Themes include +1/+1 counters and other buffs in the MTG colors Blue and Green.

Blood Rites LCI Commander Precon

Blood Rites | Image via WotC

Vampires are back through the Blood Rites Commander Precon. The deck is in the MTG colors White and Black and has sacrificial themes to demons, along with spawning vampire minions.

Ahoy Mateys LCI Commander Precon

Ahoy Mateys | Image via WotC

Many moons have passed since WotC dropped a Pirate typal Commander Precon and the wait is over through Ahoy Mateys. It’s a three-color deck in Blue, Black, and Red that uses graveyard synergies to keep a steady flow of your pirates coming back to life.

Players can look forward to cracking open the Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Precon decks in November.

