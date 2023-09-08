MTG Commander Faerie Wizard and Rat Warlock spike in price with Wilds of Eldraine launch

The official launch of Wilds of Eldraine on Sept. 8 has caused multiple older Magic: The Gathering cards to spike in price through play in the Commander format.

Enchantments are the main theme within the Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) Standard-legal set, along with typal support through Faerie and Rat archetypes for the MTG Commander format. Both Faerie and Rat archetypes are performing well in the Limited format, while players are hoping the new cards will improve the archetypes in the Commander format. As a result, Mistbind Clique and Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm have seen a significant spike in price with the release of WOE.

Mistbind Clique

Mistbind Clique | Image via WotC

Originally printed in Lorwyn, Mistbind Clique is a Faerie Wizard four-drop in Blue that has Flash and Flying. But what makes the card special to Faerie Commander builds is its Champion mechanic. The mechanic allows Mistbind Clique to replace a Faerie on the board while also tapping all of your opponent’s lands. And when the Faerie Wizard is removed from play, the original Faerie that was replaced returns to the battlefield.

Prior to the release of WOE, Mistbind Clique was valued at between $4 and $7. The card rose 275 percent in price this week and is now valued at around $25, according to MTGStocks. Faeries in the color Blue from WOE that improve the typal Commander deck are cards like Sleep-Cursed Faerie, Talion’s Messenger, and Twining Twins.

Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm

Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm | Image via WotC

Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm was already a popular Commander card, originally printed through Jumpstart 2022. Priced at around $33 before WOE prerelease, the Rat Warlock is now valued at around $49 to $50, according to MTGStocks.

Rat decks want to run Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm as it pumps up the team of rat tokens whenever the Rat Warlock attacks or blocks. The four-drop card in the color Black also synergizes with self-mill decks while increasing the number of rats a player has in hand. Rats in the color Black from WOE that improve the typal Commander deck are cards like Lord Skitter, Sewer King, Lord Skitter’s Butcher, and Tangled Colony.

Players can test out both Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm and Mistbind Clique in their Commander decks with the global launch of Wilds of Eldraine on Sept. 8.

