MTG Commander cards fill Standard-Rare slot in Theros: Beyond Death promo packs

Players attending the Theros: Beyond Death prerelease this weekend may discover a Commander Rare or Mythic Rare in a promo pack.

Wizards of the Coast has updated the promo packs heading into the Theros: Beyond Death (THB) prerelease weekend taking place Jan. 17 to 19. Local game stores are awarded promo backs based on tickets sold for events and are typically given out as rewards for attending and for match wins. And the THB promo packs may contain 20 possible Commander cards, slotted in the Standard legal-Rares curated list spot.

“We’re opening up the promo pack slot that is normally reserved to a curated list of Standard-legal rares to include some rares outside the format that are focused on Commander,” WotC said. “This change only affects that one slot in the promo pack.”

A full list of the 20 curated Commander and Standard cards can be found here. A majority of the cards being slotted in aren’t super special, but they’re all playable in a variety of Commander archetypes.

A Magic promo pack has four slots, and it’s the second slot that’s being updated for the upcoming THB events.

Slot one: THB Rare or Mythic Rare.

Slot two: Rare or Mythic Rare curated list that now includes 20 Commander cards.

Slot three: MTG Arena promo code for a booster pack

Slot four: One of five alternate dark-frame cards (Alseid of Life’s Bounty, Thirst for Meaning, Gray Merchant of Asphodel, Thrill of Possibility, and Wolfwillow Haven).

The Theros: Beyond Death prerelease weekend begins Jan. 17 to 19, and the official release of the THB set is on Jan. 24. Limited Booster Drafts will start upon the sets release date.