MTG Commander cards are coming to MTG Arena via Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate

Hundreds of Magic: The Gathering cards will get added to MTG Arena in July via Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate, revealed today by Wizards of the Coast.

Commander has become one of the most popular Magic formats, attracting players who prefer kitchen table casual to highly competitive. WotC is bringing an alternate version of Commander cards to MTG Arena via tweaked cards from the Commander Legends: Battle of Baldur’s Gate, scheduled to release via tabletop on June 10.

The MTG Arena Commander companion product will also include a variety of Commander cards that are either new or have been rebalanced for a 1v1 environment.

The set is called Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate and will be legal to play within the MTG Arena Alchemy and Historic formats. It’s a large set that will contain “hundreds of new cards,” according to WotC, and will have “everything you’ve come to expect from a full release set.” This includes a Set Mastery, Draft gameplay modes, and likely a variety of events that could include a Metagame Challenge.

The theme of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate is similar to Commander Legends: Battle of Baldur’s Gate but not all the cards are the same. Commander is a multiplayer format and MTG Arena is only set up for one vs one gameplay queues. This means many of the CLB cards getting added via Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate will get rebalanced specifically for Arena digital-only gameplay.

The new companion product for MTG Arena, Alchemy Horizons: Baldur’s Gate, is scheduled to release on July 7.