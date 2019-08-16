MTG Commander 2019 cards worth money so far

The release of the Magic: The Gathering C19 set is just one week away and certain singles are already starting to spike in value.

Following the debacle of poor sales from the MTG Commander 2018 set last year, WotC made major improvements within C19. Containing four preconstructed decks this year, each one is designed around an evergreen mechanic. The decks are playable (out of the box) and left room for players to construct their own unique builds.

C19 is also making history because single card prices are rising at extraordinary rates prior to the set’s release. The price increases could be attributed to an increase of popularity or from pre-order packs being broken up into single sales. Whatever the reason may be, C19 singles are rising quickly in value as the release date approaches.

Top priced C19 singles

Due to the amount of hype surrounding the C19 set and the announcement of Brawl coming this fall to MTGA and tabletop, interest in the Commander format has reached an all-time high. The prices of the preconstructed decks are rising at a rapid rate (over previous years) and so are projections for singles.

Chainer, Nightmare Adept

Giving Madness (Merciless Rage) cards haste when cast, Chainer, Nightmare Adept also gains haste when cast from the command zone. When casting from the graveyard and casting another card using Madness, Chainer, Nightmare Adept applies haste to both as they enter the battlefield.

This is a top-tier card to have in any Black or Red deck and it also makes for a solid commander. Due to its versatility, Chainer, Nightmare Adept is rising the quickest in value (other than Greven, Predator Captain) and is priced at $14.95.

Anje Falkenrath

Commander of the Merciless Rage C19 preconstructed deck, Anje Falkenrath is the spark that lights up the Madness mechanic. The static ability of Falkenrath is also versatile in other archetypes, raising her value to $11.50.

Marisi, Breaker of the Coil

Using the mechanic Goad, Marisi, Breaker of the Coil is fun and powerful. Found in the Primal Genesis deck, Marisi shot up into the top-10 priced cards in less than a day. With a value of $7, expect this potential commander to jump above $10 prior to the release of C19.

K’rrik, Son of Yawgmoth

Rated as perhaps the best card in C19, K’rrik, Son of Yawgmoth uses Phyrexian Mana, a mechanic that hasn’t been seen in MTG for some time. Due to the hype surrounding K’rrik pre-release, his value is rapidly on the rise. K’rrik, Son of Yawgmoth, found in the Rakdos Merciless Rage deck, is valued at $6.32

Sevinne, the Chronoclasm

Commander of the Jeskai Mystic Intelect deck, Sevinne, the Chronoclasm is another card that’s quickly risen in value within the top 10. Because it’s able to work with Flashback, Retrace, Aftermath, and Jump-Start, the MTG community agrees that Sevinne is good but not great. It’s likely rising in value because it’s a commander ($5.95), but it could drop in price shortly after the C19 release.

Volrath, the Shapestealer

Once a legendary villain, Volrath, the Shapeshifter is an alternate commander included in the Sultai Faceless Menace deck. This card is able to reduce the power of creatures with a minus one/minus one counter and it can copy any creature with a counter on it while keeping remaining a seven/five.

Volrath, the Shapestealer is a solid commander or filler card valued at $5.95.

Pramikon, Sky Rampart

Making MTG history as the first legendary wall, Pramikon, Sky Rampart is found in the Mystic Intelect C19 deck. Pramikon opens the door for several unique Commander builds, which has risen its value over 100 percent in a single day to $5.75

Greven, Predator Captain

For many in the MTG community, Greven, Predator Captain was an unexpected treat. Found in the Merciless Rage deck, it’s priced at $5.60. Expect its value to rise much higher prior to the C19 release since it’s already gone up over 1,000 percent in less than 24 hours.

Atla, Nest Tender

Atla, Nest Tender is a solid commander for Dragon tribal or token builds. Found in the Primal Genesis deck, its value, for now, is at $5.50. It’s a solid card, but nothing overly special.

Ghired, Conclave Exile

The commander of the Primal Genesis deck, Ghired, Conclave Exile is great for Populate and token decks. It’s also solid in MTG Cube. Ghired is priced at $5.10 and shouldn’t rise too much more over the next week.

Kadena, Slinking Sorcerer

Powering the Sultai Faceless Menace C19 deck, Kadena, Slinking Sorcerer is just outside the top 10 but rising ever so steadily. Priced at $4.70, it also should remain steady in value like Ghired, Conclave Exile for the next week or so.

MTG Commander 2019 is set to be released on Aug. 23.