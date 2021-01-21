MTG comic book series returns with new stories in April

Wizards of the Coast revealed today that lore within Magic: The Gathering will return to the comic book format in a deal with publisher BOOM! Studios.

A deal between BOOM!, Hasbro, and WotC was announced today by IGN, revealing an MTG comic book series that will take place on the planes of Ravnica and Zendikar. Comic books aren’t new to Magic, though, since there was a previous run with IDW Publishing from 2011 to 2018. Publisher BOOM! will pick up the mantle and create a new series titled Magic that will release on April 1.

The series will begin on the plane of Ravnica with an assassination attempt against the planeswalkers Ral Zarek, Vraska, and Kaya. The creative team for the series includes writer Jed MacKay (Black Cat), artist Ig Guara (Ghost-Spider), colorist Arianna Consonni, and letterer Ed Dukeshire. Variant covers of the series will also be available, featuring covers by Guara, InHyuk Lee (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Junggeun Yoon (Seven Secrets). The first issue of Magic will also feature cover art by Matteo Scalera (Black Science).

Mackay and Guara are both Magic players of over 20 years who are elated to tell MTG stories through comic books.

“Twenty-five years ago when I was digging through the Commons and Uncommons bin to build my first deck,” Mackay said. “I would never have thought that one day I would be handed the reins to the Magic: The Gathering comic, but here we are.”

Issue No. 1 of Magic is scheduled to release on April. 1. A collector bundle will also be available at release, containing the main cover of Issue No. 1 along with an exclusive variant by Mirka Andolfo, a Hidden Planeswalker cover, and a blank sketch cover.