MTG burn gets a new look with Flashback in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Red in Magic: The Gathering has a new Sorcery spell within Innistrad: Midnight Hunt called Light up the Night that can return from a player’s graveyard via the mechanic Flashback.

Scheduled to digitally release on Sept. 16, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt (MID) returns the MTG mechanic Flashback to Standard. Revealed during the first day of MID spoilers, Light up the Night is a Sorcery speed spell that can burn any target for “X” damage. If that target is a planeswalker or creature, it deals one extra damage. Light up the Night also has Flashback, but with a downside.

Light up the Night

CMC: XR

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Ability: “Light up the Night deals “X” damage to any target. It deals “X” plus one damage instead if the target is a creature or planeswalker.”

Flashback: Pay 3R and “remove “X” loyalty counters from among planeswalkers you control. If you cast this spell this way, “X” can’t be zero.”

Flashback allows players to recast Instant and Sorcery spells from their graveyard for a specific cost. Light up the Night is a powerful burn spell on its own, able to hit any target while hitting for an extra point of damage if that target is a creature or planeswalker.

The downside to Light up the Night is that the burn damage applied after paying its Flashback cost of 3R comes from loyalty counters off a planeswalker you control. This means a planeswalker has to be on the battlefield and it needs to have enough loyalty counters on it to make casting Light up the Night as a Flashback spell worth it.

Players can check out Light up the Night and test out its worth when MID releases globally on Sept. 24 and digitally on Sept. 16.