MTG Brothers’ War content starts this week

Wizards of the Coast will move the Multiverse Magic: The Gathering War forward with more The Brothers’ War content this week, starting the official countdown to spoilers.

Players will go back in time with the upcoming Standard-legal The Brothers’ War (BRO) set, scheduled to globally launch on Nov. 18. It is the second part of Dominaria United (DMU), which was released on Sept. 9, and an ongoing storyline that will continue into 2023 celebrating 30-years of Magic: The Gathering.

Starting on Oct. 20, WotC will release a Brothers’ War world-building video, officially kicking off content previews leading up to BRO spoilers on Oct. 27.

This Thursday, tune in for The Brothers' War Building Worlds video! Learn more about what went into bringing fans back to one of Magic's most iconic moments!



Thursday, 1pm Pacific. #MTGBRO



WotC has leaned into world-building videos throughout the last several sets, diving deeper into art, mechanics, and characters without spoiling any cards. The Brothers’ War Building Worlds video should prove interesting, especially since the set is stepping back in time to replay events that already happened on the plane of Dominaria.

Also dropping on Oct. 20 is the start of the Brothers’ War mini-stories that are free to read on the WotC website. There were five chapters of the story for DMU, along with five side stories. Stories will play an integral role with the BRO set for players who didn’t experience the original.

It should also tie into the ongoing story taking place, which leads up to a Multiverse war with the Phyrexians in 2023.

The upcoming BRO set will launch first through local game stores, with prerelease events starting on Nov. 11. A digital release for MTGO and MTG Arena will take place on Nov. 15.

And the global BRO launch is scheduled for Nov. 18.