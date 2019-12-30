MTG Blue tempo increases with THB Thirst for Meaning

Thirst for Meaning is a Theros: Beyond Death Instant that will get played in a variety of Magic: The Gathering formats, allowing players to gain card draw advantage while fueling graveyard tactics.

With a return to the plane of Theros in Magic, the new Theros: Beyond Death (THB) set is expected to contain a large number of Enchantment spells. Similar in design to Thirst of Knowledge, Duel Decks: Elspeth vs. Tezzeret, Thirst for Meaning focuses on Enchantments rather than Artifacts.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Thirst for Meaning is an ideal Instant speed spell that lets a controller draw three cards for the price of discarding two—one if it’s an Enchantment. It has a CMC of three (one Blue) but still fits the curve in Flash decks and a variety of other Magic archetypes.

Thirst for Meaning has four basic functions, according to Lucas Berthoud, a Magic Pro who previewed the card.

It’s useful with conditional enchantments, such as Dead Weight.

Keep an eye out for new Sagas, Enchantments and Enchantment Creatures.

Fuels the new THB Escape mechanic and reanimation spells, like Blood for Bones.

Instant speed works within Flash archetype.

Returning Enchantments from the graveyard isn’t an issue in Standard with cards like Teferi, Time Raveler and Dance of the Manse. And as Berthoud pointed out, Thirst for Meaning provides card draw to search for key cards or a filter to remove unneeded ones, and fuels the new THB Escape mechanic.

Thirst for Meaning and the other Theros: Beyond Death spoilers will be available to play digitally on Jan. 16. The official release date for the THB set is Jan. 24.