MTG bans 7 cards depicting racism from tournament play

Wizards of the Coast revealed today that several racist MTG card images are being removed from the organization’s card-finder site and the cards are also banned from sanctioned tournament play immediately.

An apology was delivered by WotC today, saying that every card printed throughout the history of Magic will be reviewed and that racism has no place in Magic: The Gathering.

There is no place for racism in our game, nor anywhere else. For Magic, our first step will be to start with this change today. There's much more work to be done. Read here: https://t.co/inkf5jlb9D — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) June 10, 2020

The organization also revealed seven cards that are being banned from sanctioned legal play immediately, along with images on those cards that are being removed from the Gatherer card image gallery.

Invoke Prejudice: Printed via Legends in 1994. Invoke Prejudice was legal to play in the Legacy, Vintage, and Commander formats.

Cleanse: Printed via Legends in 1994.

Stone-Throwing Devils: Printed via Arabian Nights in 1993. Stone-Throwing Devils was legal to play in Legacy, Vintage, Pauper, and Commander formats.

Pradesh Gypsies: Printed via Classic Fourth Edition in 1994, and reprinted in the Classic Fifth and Sixth Edition as well. Pradesh Gypsies was legal to play in Legacy, Vintage, Pauper, and Commander formats.

Jihad: Printed via Arabian Nights in 1993.

Imprison: Printed via Legends in 1994

Crusade: Printed via Limited Edition Alpha in 1993, with several reprints over the years.

The ban of these cards and removal of images from the Gatherer card image gallery is a start, as noted by a player in the Twitter post comments. WotC recognizes this fact in their apology letter and says the organization has plans to improve.

“There’s much more work to be done as we continue to make our games, communities, and company more inclusive,” said WotC. “Know that we work every day to be better and that we hear you. We look forward to sharing more of our plans with you as our games and organization evolve.”