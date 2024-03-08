MTG Baldur’s Gate 50th anniversary Commander dates, how the D&D Draft works

Wizards of the Coast is celebrating 50 years of Dungeons & Dragons with a Magic: The Gathering Draft event featuring Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate.

Recommended Videos

Venturing into the Dungeon returns through a special MTG event, celebrating Dungeons & Dragons. Of all the Drafts and Prerelease events I’ve played over the last few years, Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate (CLB) was a favorite, right up there with Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. To celebrate 50 years of D&D through Magic, WotC is bringing back your favorite characters from Baldur’s Gate 3 and more to WPN local game stores for a limited time.

When can I play Baldur’s Gate anniversary Commander MTG Draft?

Add Collector booster cards to your Draft deck. Image via WotC

The limited-time 50-year anniversary event featuring CLB Draft runs from May 17 to 19 through WPN local game stores in the United States and Canada. Some stores may run additional events past March 19 depending on product availability.

How is the Baldur’s Gate anniversary MTG Commander Draft different?

WotC has spiced up CLB Draft with a new Venture into the Dungeon card while adding a spicy twist to gameplay. All players at the start of the MTG Commander Draft event will receive a Baldur’s Gate Collector booster pack, along with three CLB Draft booster packs. And yes, you will play with Draft booster packs and not Play booster packs.

How to play MTG Baldur’s Gate Commander Draft

All cards from the CLB Collector booster pack are legal to add to your deck following the drafting of the three Draft booster packs. You will pick two cards at a time and build a deck with a minimum of 60 cards, battling in pods of four. At the start of each game, all players will Venture into the Baldur’s Gate Wilderness dungeon the first time they cast their Commander.

What is the new MTG Venture into the Dungeon card?

Venture for spicy effects and rewards. Image via WotC

A new Venture into the Dungeon card called Baldur’s Gate Wilderness was included in the 50-year anniversary Commander Draft event. Containing 19 possible dungeon rooms, Baldur’s Gate Wilderness offers players a wide variety of spicy effects, rewards, and abilities. The dungeon is also an oversized card, making it easier for all players to keep track of what dungeon rooms players from their pod are in.