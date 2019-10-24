MTG Arena update is causing disconnect performance issues

Today’s update to MTG Arena is causing major performance issues during its installation, resulting in players continually being disconnected from matches.

Despite Wizards of the Coast resolving several performance issues in the Oct. 18 MTG Arena update, the problem of players being disconnected continues during today’s scheduled maintenance.

👻 MTGhostly Arena 👻 on Twitter ⚠ In Progress: We are aware that some players may be experiencing disconnects at this time. Maintenance is on-going, and we apologize for the inconvenience. https://t.co/ebuDk8NsVL

The present update includes a Brawl Launch event starting this weekend and the ban of Field of the Dead going into effect. And while the issue of players being disconnected was supposed to be resolved in the Oct. 18 update, the problem is still occurring.

During Mythic Championship V, several players reported on Twitter that they were disconnected during matches. Nothing major resulted from the disconnects and Lucas Berthoud later reported that the disconnects were due to internet problems, not client issues within MTG Arena.

Lucas Berthoud on Twitter On crashes: during r1 of day2, all non-featured matches had games reset due to internet issues. This one isn’t on arena client, but a pause function in “tournament mode” could have solved it. There were also crashes on day1 either due to PCs or client itself.

But now, the disconnects are back and the problem has become even more widespread since a massive amount of reports from players are flooding in.

Patch notes for the Oct. 24 MTG Arena update will be available once the scheduled maintenance is complete.

This article will be updated if further information about the connectivity issues is revealed.