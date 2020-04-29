MTG Arena temporarily disables Daily Deals due to store issue

Wizards of the Coast temporarily disabled Daily Deals in the MTG Arena store following an issue that needs resolving.

Players will have to wait on stepping up their cosmetics game today because Daily Deals in the MTG Arena are temporarily shut down until further notice.

⚠ Investigating: We are continuing to investigate. Daily Deals have been disabled for the day, sorry for the inconvenience! https://t.co/9QQ9791oZA — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) April 29, 2020

WotC first acknowledged the issue around 11am CT this morning, at which the Daily Deals were temporarily suspended for the day.

“We are currently experiencing an issue with the Magic: The Gathering Arena store and are investigating,” said WotC. “Daily Deals are currently disabled. We will update you when we have more information.”

With a promise to keep players informed of the issue, WotC released another statement this evening stated that the issue is still being worked on and Daily Deals will remain disabled throughout the rest of the day.

Daily Deals were recently added to the MTG Arena store as a way for players to get cosmetics such as alternative-art card styles. Every 24-hours the deals are updated and typically offer a discount ranging from 25 to 75 percent off card styles. And the deals are not limited to older rotating out styles but can include popular cards being played in the meta as well.

Players who enter the MTGA store will notice a lock over the Daily Deals tab preventing individuals from accessing it. Updates to the status of Daily Deals in Arena can be found here.