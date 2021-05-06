MTG Arena Strixhaven College Cup: Schedule, events, and rewards

A total of three unique events will take place during the MTG Arena Strixhaven College Cup this month, rewarding players with Japanese Mystical Archive card styles and a card sleeve.

Scheduled to start on May 13 and end on May 31, the Strixhaven College Cup will include three events via MTG Arena that last four to five days each. The format for the events is best-of-one, featuring gameplay in Singleton Emeritus, 100-Card Treasure, and STX Brawl.

Upon securing that first win each day, players will earn points toward their Strixhaven College of choice. Points are earned via a player’s avatar, pet, and card sleeve—with each event offering an increase in points. Each of the three events has an entry fee of either 2,500 gold or 500 gems.

Here are the three MTG Arena Strixhaven College Cup events.

Test of Knowledge

The format for the Test of Knowledge event is Standard Singleton with Archmage Emeritus providing card draw every time a player casts or copies an Instant or Sorcery spell. Players can only have one copy of each card in their deck, excluding basic lands.

The Test of Knowledge will run from May 13 at 10am CT to May 18 at 10am CT. The Japanese Mystical Archive card styles associated with the event are Cultivate, Thrill of Possibility, Opt, and Revitalize.

Players can earn two points for their avatar, two points for their pet, and three points for their card sleeve.

Test of Wit

The format for the Test of Wit is 100-Card Treasure in Standard. Players must submit a deck with a minimum of 100 cards and will earn a Treasure token during each upkeep. A number of cards have been banned by WotC for the Test of Wit event to keep it fair for all players.

Banned cards for the Test of Wit event include Blood Aspirant, Emergent Ultimatum, Galazeth Prismari, Gilded Assault Cart, Goldspan Dragon, Korvold, Fae-Cursed King, Lutri, the Spellchaser, Magda, Brazen Outlaw, Shimmer Dragon, and Yasharn, Implacable Earth.

The Test of Wit starts on May 20 at 10am CT and will run until May 25 at 10am CT. The Japanese Mystical Archive card styles associated with the event are Strategic Planning, Shock, Defiant Strike, and Eliminate.

Players can earn three points toward their college for their avatar and pet, and five points for their card sleeve.

Test of Leadership

The format for Test of Leadership is STX Brawl, banning all Legendary creatures and Planeswalkers that aren’t from the STX set. Players can only have one copy of any other Standard-legal card in their deck.

The Test of Leadership will take place from May 27 at 10am CT to May 31 at 10am CT. The Japanese Mystical Archive card styles associated with the event include Adventurous Impulse, Village Rites, Divine Gambit, and Claim the Firstborn.

Players can earn five points for their avatar and pet, and eight points for their card sleeve.

Following the completion of the MTG Arena Strixhaven Cup, the college with the most points will take over the Magic digital format. All players, including those who didn’t compete in the events, will earn a special card sleeve code for the winning college. The MTG Arena Strixhaven Cup will start on May 13.