MTG Arena store pricing reworked for new Core Set 2021 bundles

Several new bundles have been added to the MTG Arena store, including the five planeswalkers and a price rework that provides a discount for items that are already owned.
With the arrival of Core Set 2021 in the MTG Arena store today, players can now purchase the M21 Mastery Pass, booster packs, and showcase bundles. Five planeswalker bundles that feature each planeswalker and their cycle of spells were also added to the store. MTG Arena is even adding “Super Bundles” that will occasionally appear in the store for a limited time.
A new feature in the Arena store includes a discount that’s automatically applied to bundles that a player may be interested in. This discount will take off a percentage based on items that players may already own in their collection. WotC provided an example within the 1.09 patch notes as to how the pricing would work.
- Bundle A is discounted at 50 percent off and contains five common card styles.
- To a player who has none of the contents, the price would be 1,000 gems (5x Styles at 400 gems per, all 50 percent off).
- To a player who owns two of the card styles already, the price would be 600 gems (3x styles at 400 gems per, all 50 percent off).
M21 bundles
Each planeswalker bundle is priced at 800 gems or 4,000 gold. A bundle will contain the planeswalker’s showcase style, along with the four showcase styles of their spells. The special Enchanted Super Bundle is priced at 880 gems and 4,400 gold.
Basri Showcase Bundle
- Contains: Basri Ket Showcase Style, Basri’s Lieutenant Showcase Style, Basri’s Solidarity Showcase Style, Basri’s Acolyte Showcase Style
- Costs: 800 Gems or 4,000 Gold.
Teferi Showcase Bundle
- Contains: Teferi, Master of Time Showcase Style, Teferi’s Ageless Insight Showcase Style, Teferi’s Tutelage Showcase Style, Teferi’s Protege Showcase Style
- Costs: 800 Gems or 4,000 Gold.
Liliana Showcase Bundle
- Contains: Liliana, Waker of the Dead Showcase Style, Liliana’s Standard Bearer Showcase Style, Liliana’s Devotee Showcase Style, Liliana’s Steward Showcase Style
- Costs: 800 Gems or 4,000 Gold.
Chandra Showcase Bundle
- Contains: Chandra, Heart of Fire Showcase Style, Chandra’s Incinerator Showcase Style, Chandra’s Pyreling Showcase Style, Chandra’s Magmutt Showcase Style
- Costs: 800 Gems or 4,000 Gold.
Garruk Showcase Bundle
- Contains: Garruk, Unleashed Showcase Style, Garruk’s Harbinger Showcase Style, Garruk’s Uprising Showcase Style, Garruk’s Gorehorn Showcase Style
- Costs: 800 Gems or 4,000 Gold.
Enchanted Super Bundle
- Contains: Stonecoil Serpent Card Style, Sentinel’s Eyes Card Style, All That Glitters Card Style, Alseid of Life’s Bounty Card Style, Gingerbrute Card Style, Gods Willing Card Style, Karametra’s Blessing Card Style, Solid Footing Card Style
- Costs: 880 Gems or 4,400 Gold
Card styles added
- Nightmare Shepherd
- Soul-Guide Lantern
- Whisper Squad
- Adventurous Impulse
- Forbidden Friendship
- Dirge Bat
- Everquill Phoenix
- Sea-Dasher Octopus
- Cubwarden
- Gemrazer
- Pacifism
- Blood Curdle
- Dreamtail Heron
- Migratory Greathorn
- Fire Prophecy
- Rumbling Rockslide
- Ram Through
- Boot Nipper
- Essence Scatter
- Daysquad Marshal
- Ketria Crystal
- Raugrin Crystal
- Zagoth Crystal
- Indatha Crystal
- Savai Crystal
- Sudden Spinnerets
- Garrison Cat
- Heightened Reflexes
- Unexpected Fangs
- Spontaneous Flight
- Wingfold Pteron
- Hornbash Mentor
- Frillscare Mentor
- Wingspan Mentor
- Duskfang Mentor
- Keensight Mentor
- Vadrok, Apex of Thunder
- Of One Mind
- Nethroi, Apex of Death
- Snapdax, Apex of the Hunt
- Brokkos, Apex of Forever
- Illuna, Apex of Wishes
- Ruinous Ultimatum
- Inspired Ultimatum
- Genesis Ultimatum
- Eerie Ultimatum
- Emergent Ultimatum
- Boneyard Lurker
- Necropanther
- Trumpeting Gnarr
- Lore Drakkis
- Regal Leosaur
- Heartless Act
- Boon of the Wish-Giver
- Fight as One
- Blitz of the Thunder-Raptor
- Migration Path
- Insatiable Hemophage Showcase Style
- Auspicious Starrix Showcase Style
- Archipelagore Showcase Style
- Porcuparrot Showcase Style
- Huntmaster Liger Showcase Style
- Dirge Bat Showcase Style
- Everquill Phoenix Showcase Style
- Sea-Dasher Octopus Showcase Style
- Cubwarden Showcase Style
- Gemrazer Showcase Style
- Necropanther Showcase Style
- Lore Drakkis Showcase Style
- Boneyard Lurker Showcase Style
- Regal Leosaur Showcase Style
- Trumpeting Gnarr Showcase Style
- Nethroi, Apex of Death Showcase Style
- Vadrok, Apex of Thunder Showcase Style
- Brokkos, Apex of Forever Showcase Style
- Snapdax, Apex of the Hunt Showcase Style
- Illuna, Apex of Wishes Showcase Style
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Helvault Style
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Lunarch Style
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Chapel Style
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Eldrazi Style
- Brain Maggot
- Meddling Mage
- Nyx-Fleece Ram
- Pack Rat
- Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
- Barren Moor
- Forgotten Cave
- Lonely Sandbar
- Secluded Steppe
- Tranquil Thicket
- Ancestral Mask
- Inexorable Tide
- Sigil of the Empty Throne
- Virulent Plague
- Waste Not
- Bojuka Bog
- Dragonmaster Outcast
- Ghost Quarter
- Knight of the Reliquary
- Terravore
- Goblin Ruinblaster
- Maelstrom Pulse
- Merrow Reejerey
- Platinum Angel
- Ranger of Eos
- Dreamtail Heron Showcase Style
- Migratory Greathorn Showcase Style
- Vulpikeet Showcase Style
- Cavern Whisperer Showcase Style
- Cloudpiercer Showcase Style
- Parcelbeast Showcase Style
- Majestic Auricorn Showcase Style
- Pouncing Shoreshark Showcase Style
- Chittering Harvester Showcase Style
- Glowstone Recluse Showcase Style
Bundles and styles leaving soon
- Historic Anthology 3
- Power Play Bundle
- Cycle and Draw Bundle
- Flash from the Past Bundle
- Historic Honden Bundle
- Reinforcements Bundle
- Darius Osworth Gerhardt IV Pet