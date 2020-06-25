MTG Arena store pricing reworked for new Core Set 2021 bundles

Several new bundles have been added to the MTG Arena store, including the five planeswalkers and a price rework that provides a discount for items that are already owned.

With the arrival of Core Set 2021 in the MTG Arena store today, players can now purchase the M21 Mastery Pass, booster packs, and showcase bundles. Five planeswalker bundles that feature each planeswalker and their cycle of spells were also added to the store. MTG Arena is even adding “Super Bundles” that will occasionally appear in the store for a limited time.

A new feature in the Arena store includes a discount that’s automatically applied to bundles that a player may be interested in. This discount will take off a percentage based on items that players may already own in their collection. WotC provided an example within the 1.09 patch notes as to how the pricing would work.

Bundle A is discounted at 50 percent off and contains five common card styles.

To a player who has none of the contents, the price would be 1,000 gems (5x Styles at 400 gems per, all 50 percent off).

To a player who owns two of the card styles already, the price would be 600 gems (3x styles at 400 gems per, all 50 percent off).

M21 bundles

Each planeswalker bundle is priced at 800 gems or 4,000 gold. A bundle will contain the planeswalker’s showcase style, along with the four showcase styles of their spells. The special Enchanted Super Bundle is priced at 880 gems and 4,400 gold.

Basri Showcase Bundle

Contains: Basri Ket Showcase Style, Basri’s Lieutenant Showcase Style, Basri’s Solidarity Showcase Style, Basri’s Acolyte Showcase Style

Costs: 800 Gems or 4,000 Gold.

Teferi Showcase Bundle

Contains: Teferi, Master of Time Showcase Style, Teferi’s Ageless Insight Showcase Style, Teferi’s Tutelage Showcase Style, Teferi’s Protege Showcase Style

Costs: 800 Gems or 4,000 Gold.

Liliana Showcase Bundle

Contains: Liliana, Waker of the Dead Showcase Style, Liliana’s Standard Bearer Showcase Style, Liliana’s Devotee Showcase Style, Liliana’s Steward Showcase Style

Costs: 800 Gems or 4,000 Gold.

Chandra Showcase Bundle

Contains: Chandra, Heart of Fire Showcase Style, Chandra’s Incinerator Showcase Style, Chandra’s Pyreling Showcase Style, Chandra’s Magmutt Showcase Style

Costs: 800 Gems or 4,000 Gold.

Garruk Showcase Bundle

Contains: Garruk, Unleashed Showcase Style, Garruk’s Harbinger Showcase Style, Garruk’s Uprising Showcase Style, Garruk’s Gorehorn Showcase Style

Costs: 800 Gems or 4,000 Gold.

Enchanted Super Bundle

Contains: Stonecoil Serpent Card Style, Sentinel’s Eyes Card Style, All That Glitters Card Style, Alseid of Life’s Bounty Card Style, Gingerbrute Card Style, Gods Willing Card Style, Karametra’s Blessing Card Style, Solid Footing Card Style

Costs: 880 Gems or 4,400 Gold

Card styles added

Nightmare Shepherd

Soul-Guide Lantern

Whisper Squad

Adventurous Impulse

Forbidden Friendship

Dirge Bat

Everquill Phoenix

Sea-Dasher Octopus

Cubwarden

Gemrazer

Pacifism

Blood Curdle

Dreamtail Heron

Migratory Greathorn

Fire Prophecy

Rumbling Rockslide

Ram Through

Boot Nipper

Essence Scatter

Daysquad Marshal

Ketria Crystal

Raugrin Crystal

Zagoth Crystal

Indatha Crystal

Savai Crystal

Sudden Spinnerets

Garrison Cat

Heightened Reflexes

Unexpected Fangs

Spontaneous Flight

Wingfold Pteron

Hornbash Mentor

Frillscare Mentor

Wingspan Mentor

Duskfang Mentor

Keensight Mentor

Vadrok, Apex of Thunder

Of One Mind

Nethroi, Apex of Death

Snapdax, Apex of the Hunt

Brokkos, Apex of Forever

Illuna, Apex of Wishes

Ruinous Ultimatum

Inspired Ultimatum

Genesis Ultimatum

Eerie Ultimatum

Emergent Ultimatum

Boneyard Lurker

Necropanther

Trumpeting Gnarr

Lore Drakkis

Regal Leosaur

Heartless Act

Boon of the Wish-Giver

Fight as One

Blitz of the Thunder-Raptor

Migration Path

Insatiable Hemophage Showcase Style

Auspicious Starrix Showcase Style

Archipelagore Showcase Style

Porcuparrot Showcase Style

Huntmaster Liger Showcase Style

Dirge Bat Showcase Style

Everquill Phoenix Showcase Style

Sea-Dasher Octopus Showcase Style

Cubwarden Showcase Style

Gemrazer Showcase Style

Necropanther Showcase Style

Lore Drakkis Showcase Style

Boneyard Lurker Showcase Style

Regal Leosaur Showcase Style

Trumpeting Gnarr Showcase Style

Nethroi, Apex of Death Showcase Style

Vadrok, Apex of Thunder Showcase Style

Brokkos, Apex of Forever Showcase Style

Snapdax, Apex of the Hunt Showcase Style

Illuna, Apex of Wishes Showcase Style

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Helvault Style

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Lunarch Style

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Chapel Style

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben Eldrazi Style

Brain Maggot

Meddling Mage

Nyx-Fleece Ram

Pack Rat

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

Barren Moor

Forgotten Cave

Lonely Sandbar

Secluded Steppe

Tranquil Thicket

Ancestral Mask

Inexorable Tide

Sigil of the Empty Throne

Virulent Plague

Waste Not

Bojuka Bog

Dragonmaster Outcast

Ghost Quarter

Knight of the Reliquary

Terravore

Goblin Ruinblaster

Maelstrom Pulse

Merrow Reejerey

Platinum Angel

Ranger of Eos

Dreamtail Heron Showcase Style

Migratory Greathorn Showcase Style

Vulpikeet Showcase Style

Cavern Whisperer Showcase Style

Cloudpiercer Showcase Style

Parcelbeast Showcase Style

Majestic Auricorn Showcase Style

Pouncing Shoreshark Showcase Style

Chittering Harvester Showcase Style

Glowstone Recluse Showcase Style

Bundles and styles leaving soon