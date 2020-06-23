MTG Arena Road to Rotation includes Amonkhet Remastered set in Historic

Wizards of the Coast revealed today that several changes in MTG Arena will take place over the coming months leading up to Standard rotation, including over 300 Amonkhet Remastered cards arriving within the Historic format.

In preparation for the upcoming Standard rotation taking place this fall with the release of Zendikar Rising, WotC announced several changes taking place on a month-to-month basis in MTG Arena. Along with those changes, WotC said Amonkhet Remastered is coming to the Historic format in August. The set will include over 300 cards, but no other details have been announced at this time.

Some of the changes being made to MTG Arena include events that rotate, Individual Card Rewards (IRCs), messaging when crafting with wildcards, and more. The first changes will take place with the June 25 update and the addition of Core Set 2021. No dates for the months of August and September were released yet.

June

Beginning with the June 25 update, Quick Drafts and Sealed events that rotate will no longer include sets that are rotating out in the fall. All Quick Draft and Sealed events will only contain sets from Throne of Eldraine and beyond.

The same will get applied to IRCs. Players will no longer receive cards from sets that are rotating out in the fall, including Guilds of Ravnica, Ravnica Allegiance, War of the Spark, and Core Set 2020. The sets that will remain are Throne of Eldraine, Theros Beyond Death, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, and Core Set 2021.

August

Decks for players who are new to MTG Arena that are received via the tutorial and new player experience will be updated in August. Existing players will also gain access to these decks and any cards within them that aren’t in a player’s library will be automatically added.

Similar to the process leading up to the fall rotation last year, messages will begin appearing when players open a booster pack or craft a card using a wildcard that will leave Standard in the fall rotation. These messages are a reminder that those cards are only available in Standard until rotation.

September

September is the month of the fall rotation and the addition of Zendikar Rising to the Standard format. All cards rotating out of Standard will still be playable via the Historic format. No release date has been specified for Zendikar Rising at this time.

Commanders in Brawl that were added to Brawlers’ Guildhall will no longer be legal to play after rotation occurs. And WotC will be adding special events and rewards throughout the month of September to help players “renew” their collections. Detail regarding these events are scheduled to release sometime in August.