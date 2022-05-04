MTG Arena Rise of the Five Families events: Rewards, schedule, and formats

Earn Showcase golden age card styles unique to each family with up to five wins.

A total of five Magic: the Gathering Arena events will take place in the month of May, featuring each of the five crime families in an Alchemy Singleton format with a unique emblem.

With the digital launch of Streets of New Capenna (SNC) on MTG Arena, Wizards of the Coast is showcasing five events called the Rise of the Families Festival during the month of May. Each event highlights one of the five crime families via an Alchemy Singleton format, along with an emblem that is unique to each family.

An entry fee of 2,500 gold or 500 gems is required to participate in each of the Rise of the Five Families MTG Arena events. Each event has unlimited losses and offers up to five Showcase golden age card styles with up to five wins. Card styles are different for each of the five MTG Arena events. Images of all card styles for each event are located on the WotC website.

Maestros

The Maestros Rise of the Five Families MTG Arena event will take place from May 12 to 15. Each win in the event rewards players with a Showcase golden age card style: Glamorous Outlaw, Corpse Appraiser, Cormela, Glamour Thief, Hostile Takeover, and Maestros Ascendancy.

The emblem for the Maestros Alchemy Singleton event states “Once during each of your turns, you may cast an instant or sorcery spell from your graveyard by sacrificing a creature in addition to paying its other costs. If a spell cast this way would be put into your graveyard, exile it instead.”

Obscura

Showcasing an emblem that states “Whenever you attack, target attacking creature Connives,” the Obscura Rise of the Five Families MTG Arena event will take place from May 15 to 18. Rewards for the Obscura event are five Showcase golden age card styles: Shattered Seraph, Nimble Larcenist, Queza, Augur of Agonies, Void Rend, and Obscura Ascendancy.

Cabaretti

The Cabaretti Rise of the Five Families MTG Arena event is scheduled to take place from May 18 to 21. It features an emblem that states “Whenever a creature enters the battlefield under your control, Scry one. If this is the second time this ability has resolved this turn, draw a card instead.”

Rewards for the Cabaretti event include up to five Showcase golden age card styles: Rakish Revelers, Brazen Upstart, Rocco, Cabaretti Caterer, Incandescent Aria, and Cabaretti Ascendancy.

Riveteers

Featuring an emblem that states ” Whenever you sacrifice a creature, you may return target creature card with lesser mana value from your graveyard to the battlefield tapped,” the Riveteers Rise of the Five Families MTG Arena event will take place from May 21 to 24.

There are a total of five Showcase golden age card style rewards for the Riveteers event: Masked Bandits, Crew Captain, Mr. Orfeo, the Boulder, Unleash the Inferno, and Riveteers Ascendancy.

Brokers

The final Rise of the Five Families MTG Arena event is the Brokers, taking place from May 24 to 27. It features an emblem that states “You may cast spells from the top of your library by removing a counter from a creature you control in addition to paying their other costs.”

A total of five Showcase golden age card styles are available within the Riveteers events: Spara’s Adjudicators, Disciplined Duelist, Lagrella, the Magpie, Endless Detour, and Brokers Ascendancy.