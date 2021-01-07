MTG Arena reveals Kaldheim pre-order bundles and battle pass rewards

A small patch (1.15.01) in MTG Arena today introduced two pre-order Kaldheim bundles and the contents of the upcoming Mastery Set.

Wizards of the Coast revealed two Kaldheim (KHM) pre-order bundles today, featuring the KHM planeswalkers Kaya the Inexorable and Niko Aris. Bundles in MTG Arena are priced at $49.99 each, offering a pet “Bjorn the beautiful blue bear” to players who purchase both. The Kaya pack bundle contains a total of 50 KHM booster packs, along with a Kaya the Inexorable card and cosmetics. And Niko’s play bundle includes a variety of gameplay options, a KHM Mastery Pass, and cosmetics.

Kaya pack bundle

Players can purchase the Kaya pack bundle in the MTG Arena store for $49.99. All pre-order bundles must be purchased prior to the digital release of KHM on Jan. 28.

A total of 50 KHM booster packs

One Kaya the Inexorable Planeswalker card

One Kaya the Inexorable card style

Kaya the Inexorable card sleeve

Niko play bundle

Players can purchase the Niko play bundle in the MTG Arena store for $49.99. All pre-order bundles must be purchased prior to the digital release of KHM on Jan. 28.

Set Mastery Pass (KHM paid battle pass)

A total of three Player Draft tokens for Premier, or Traditional Draft

One Sealed Limited token

One Niko Aris Planeswalker card

One Niko Aris card style

Defying Destiny card sleeve

Set Mastery rewards

Set Mastery KHM rewards are available for all free-to-play players and included within the paid Mastery Pass.

A total of 33 KHM booster packs

Five KHM Mastery Orbs (unlock card styles)

Mastery Pass rewards

The KHM Mastery Pass can be purchased separately, costing 4,000 gold or 1,200 gems. And for the first time, players can earn playsets of the five Rare cards found in the KHM theme booster.

A total of 25 KHM Mastery Orbs (unlock card styles)

One Player Draft token for either Premier or Traditional Draft

20 booster packs from various Standard-legal sets (two ELD, four THB, three IKO, three M21, four ZNR, and four KHM)

10 KHM Mythic Rare Individual Card Rewards

Playsets (four copies) of the five Rare cards from the Kaldheim Theme Booster

15 Common card style rewards

10 Uncommon card style rewards

One Niko Aris avatar

One World Tree card sleeve

One Glory of Kaldheim exquisite card sleeve

Three Bjorn the beautiful blue bear pet tiers

The new MTG Standard-legal set will launch digitally on Jan. 28 via Magic Arena and Magic Online. An official tabletop release will take place on Feb. 5.