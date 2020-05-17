MTG Arena Red Bull Untapped qualifier standings

A total of 16 winners will advance to the finals in November.

Qualification events are underway for the second MTG Arena Untapped final with a chance for competitors to earn a seat at a 2021 major Magic tournament.

Winners of each MTG Arena Red Bull Untapped qualifier earn a seat at the final tournament taking place in November. The finals will have a total prize pool of $75,000 split between 16 competitors in which the first-place finisher will earn a seat at a major Magic 2021 tournament.

Red Bull International Qualifier #1

The first international MTG Arena Untapped qualifier had a record number of 2,467 competitors enter the event, playing a total number of 204 archetypes. Lasting two days, players competed in the Standard best-of-three format. A complete list of every competitor and their deck can be found here.

Top Archetypes

Jeskai Lukka/Yorion: 464 decks

Boros Cycling: 242 decks

Temur Reclamation: 206 decks

Mono-Red Obosh: 193 decks

Bant Yorion: 117 decks

Rakdos Sacrifice (Lurrus): 80 decks

Quarterfinals

Brian Hart: Mono-Red Obosh

Gobetti Enrico: Azorius Yorion

Kenichiro Omori: Jeskai Lukka/Yorion

Zachary Borotsik: Gruul Umori

Yukki Ichikawa: Jund Sacrifice

Dapten: Temur Reclamation

Christopher Virula: Jeskai Lukka/Yorion

Masahito Masuda: Temur Reclamation

Semifinals

Gobetti Enrico (Azorius Yorion) played against Masahito Masuda (Temur Reclamation). Enrico won the match 2-1.

Kenichiro Omori (Jeskai Lukka/Yorion) played against Yukki Ichikawa (Jund Sacrifice). Omori earned the win 2-1.

Finals

Enrico and Omori faced off in the finals on May 17 each playing a Companion build. Enrico edged out the win 2-1, earning a seat at the November MTG Arena Red Bull Untapped finals.

This article will get updated after each MTG Arena Untapped tournament, hosted by Red Bull.