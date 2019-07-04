MTG Arena players upset over performance drop after M20 update

MTG Arena went live with Core Set 2020 and a new rewards system on July 2, but major drops in frames per second (FPS) have made players frustrated with the game’s overall performance.

The evolution of MTG Arena continues to grow with each new update, as seen with the launch of M20. In addition to the Mastery System, which has had its own fair share of complaints, updates on MTG Arena included the new M20 set, the London Mulligan rule, and various bug fixes.

Upon the launch of the update, however, MTG Arena experienced server problems, leaving many players locked out of the game for hours.

MTG Arena on Twitter We realize that many players cannot play MTG Arena. The issue is still under investigation, and we are EXTREMELY sorry for the delay. We will be in office sorting things out for however long it takes, and will keep folks updated. Thank you for your patience. ❤️

Following the launch debacle, players began to notice a decrease in FPS on MTG Arena, along with extended delays when certain cards were played during a match. Several players said on Reddit that the plus one loyalty counter on Tamiyo, Collector of Tales (WotS) took anywhere from 30 seconds to three minutes to process. Others also noticed it when playing Liliana, Dreadhorde General’s ultimate.

“The game used to run at a pretty consistent 50-60+ FPS for me unless the board state got ridiculous,” one Reddit user said. “Now pretty much every match it steadily drops until it’s around 10 FPS or less. Something definitely went wrong.”

“I’m dropping frames like it’s hot, both on PC and Alienware,” another Reddit user said.

Some players are quick to blame the performance drop on the new rewards cat (roasting the Mastery rewards), but they might be on to something. Either way, MTG Arena isn’t performing at the level it should be and Wizards of the Coast needs to address the issue before players begin to abandon the game for good.