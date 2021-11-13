MTG Arena Patch 2021.11: Full notes and updates

Patch 2021.11 in Magic: The Gathering Arena brought the digital release of Innistrad: Crimson Vow, containing new cosmetics, events, and a variety of bug fixes.

The launch of Innistrad: Crimson Vow on MTG Arena got off to a rough start after a matchmaking bug that resulted in Wizards of the Coast refunding all Limited players their gems, along with 200 extra gems and three VOW booster packs. Premium Draft and VOW sealed are two Limited events players can compete in, along with upcoming Quick Drafts.

Nov. 12 to 26: Zendikar Rising Quick Draft

Nov. 26 to Dec. 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Quick Draft

Cosmetics

The release of VOW added a bundle of new stickers that include Sorin, Olivia, and a “good game” emote at a cost of 1,000 gems or 5,000 gold. Players can also pick up the full art Crimson Vow Eternal Night basic lands for 5,000 gems or 25,000 gold, and a Groinok pet bundle is available for 3,000 gems or 15,000 gold.

Borderless art VOW planeswalkers are available for 800 gems or 4,000 gold, and the new borderless art Rare lands are priced at 1.000 gems or 5,000 gold. Fang Voldaren art styles cost 1,500 gems or 7,500 gold, while Markov Fang art styles go for 1,600 gems or 8,000 gold.

The Angrath avatar and the Blood Bat pet are leaving the MTG Arena store soon.

Bug fixes

A bug that was causing players to be unable to make ranked progress has been resolved.

Players experiencing black screens at launch should not anymore.

The matchmaking bug that froze games has been resolved.

Friend Challenges with Historic decks should work now.

Disk usage has been adjusted during asset downloads to create a lower CPU load.

Zendikar pets no longer have a dark square underneath them on some battlefields.

Valkyrie stickers from KHM will now appear properly.

Gameplay notes and fixes