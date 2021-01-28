MTG Arena mobile is now live

Players can finally play Magic: The Gathering Arena on mobile, but only on a select number of Android devices.
With the digital launch of Kaldheim today, MTG Arena became available to download on mobile via the Google Play store. Not all devices will download the app and specific requirements for those Android devices are needed to play it.
Here are the recommended specs for Android devices:
- Android Version: 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- RAM: 4GB
- Graphics API: OpenGL ES 3.0
- Texture Compression: ETC2
Players have been waiting for the release of MTG Arena on mobile for over a year since it was first announced in a development roadmap. The Arena App is in “early access,” according to WotC, with a final form arriving at a later date.
WotC released a list of Android devices that support the MTG Arena App, as long as the device specs are met.
- LG G7 ThinQ
- Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
- Asus ROG Phone II
- Motorola One 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy Note 10+
- OnePlus 6T
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Google Pixel 3
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Honor Play 4
- OnePlus 8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Oppo Reno 3 Vitality
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G
- Oppo Reno3 5G
- Sony Xperia XZ3
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
- Realme v3
- Vivo Y70s
- Huawei P20 Pro
- Redmi 10X Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Redmi K30 5G Racing
- Asus ROG Phone 3
Players who are interested in playing MTG Arena via mobile on a device that isn’t compatible can attempt to download APK plus OBB, according to a Reddit user. The early access version of Magic Arena is available via the Google Play store as of Jan. 28. It won’t become available in all regions at the same time.