MTG Arena mobile is now live

Players can finally play Magic: The Gathering Arena on mobile, but only on a select number of Android devices.

With the digital launch of Kaldheim today, MTG Arena became available to download on mobile via the Google Play store. Not all devices will download the app and specific requirements for those Android devices are needed to play it.

Here are the recommended specs for Android devices:

Android Version: 6.0 (Marshmallow)

RAM: 4GB

Graphics API: OpenGL ES 3.0

Texture Compression: ETC2

Players have been waiting for the release of MTG Arena on mobile for over a year since it was first announced in a development roadmap. The Arena App is in “early access,” according to WotC, with a final form arriving at a later date.

WotC released a list of Android devices that support the MTG Arena App, as long as the device specs are met.

LG G7 ThinQ

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Asus ROG Phone II

Motorola One 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 10+

OnePlus 6T

Samsung Galaxy S10

Google Pixel 3

OnePlus 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Honor Play 4

OnePlus 8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Oppo Reno 3 Vitality

Sony Xperia XZ2

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G

Oppo Reno3 5G

Sony Xperia XZ3

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Realme v3

Vivo Y70s

Huawei P20 Pro

Redmi 10X Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra

Huawei P30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G Racing

Asus ROG Phone 3

Players who are interested in playing MTG Arena via mobile on a device that isn’t compatible can attempt to download APK plus OBB, according to a Reddit user. The early access version of Magic Arena is available via the Google Play store as of Jan. 28. It won’t become available in all regions at the same time.