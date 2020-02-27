Top MTG Arena players have been invited to compete in the first Mythic Point Challenge this weekend. They’ll be playing for partial season 2020 Mythic Points and a chance to earn a seat at the upcoming Magic: The Gathering Mythic Invitational Ikoria.

Wizards of the Coast added Mythic Point Challenge tournaments to the 2020 schedule as another means to earn points throughout a season and a possible seat at Mythic Invitationals. During the 2019 season, Mythic Invitationals were Mythic Championships, containing only 68 competitors.

Starting with the partial 2020 season, however, MTG Arena Mythic Invitationals will contain up to 128 players. People competing in Mythic Challenge Point events will have a chance to earn one of those seats, along with Mythic Points for the season and gems in Arena.

How to watch Mythic Point Challenge?

There isn’t an official stream for the Magic Arena Mythic Point Challenge event, but some players will stream their matches while competing. WotC doesn’t have coordinated plans at this time to share these streams via its Magic Twitch channel. Fans who want to watch matches, though, can scroll the MTG Twitch page on Feb. 29 for streamers with Arena Mythic Point Challenge in their titles, according to WotC.

This article will be updated on Feb. 29 between 8am and 10am CT with a list of streamers who are live at the time of the event.

Who’s competing?

The field of players competing at the MTG Arena Mythic Point Challenge event includes those who either ranked top 1,200 in Constructed or Limited, along with Magic Pro League and Rivals League players.

Throne of Eldraine season one, October 2019

Throne of Eldraine season two, November 2019

Throne of Eldraine season three, December 2019

Theros: Beyond Death season one, January 2020

What are the rewards?

Players who finish the event with five or more wins will earn Mythic Points toward the partial 2020 season. Any number of wins will also reward a player with gems that are redeemable in MTG Arena. In the case of tiebreakers at the end of the season, how players perform at a Mythic Point Challenge and the number of points earned will play a role.

WotC hasn’t specified how many wins or what ranking will earn players a seat at Mythic Invitational Ikoria. The company simply said that “top-performers” will have a chance to earn an invitation. It’s also noted within the WotC invitation criteria for Ikoria that top players will fill seats if any extras are available.

“In the event fewer than 128 players are invited to compete in Mythic Invitational Ikoria, additional top Mythic Point earners from Mythic Qualifiers and Mythic Point Challenges in Q1 2020 will be invited to compete until 128 players in total have been invited to compete,” WotC said.

The first Mythic Point Challenge of 2020 starts on Feb. 29 and will run for just one day. It’s possible that WotC may coordinate streams for these events in the future, but at this time, there isn’t a program in place.