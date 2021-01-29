MTG Arena Kaldheim codes: Full list of active 2021 codes

You can earn booster packs, experience, and cosmetics through a number of active Magic: The Gathering Arena codes.

The digital release of Kaldheim on Jan. 28 via MTG Arena included a new pack code, “PlayKaldheim,” offering players three free KHM booster packs. Players can also cash in on active cosmetic and experience codes, along with a special promo code pack from playing Friday Night Magic.

MTG Arena booster pack codes

Set release codes offer players three free booster packs from that set. Older sets that are still Standard-legal, like Throne of Eldraine, no longer have a valid booster pack code. But there are some active Historic booster pack codes. Friday Night Magic codes are obtained through a player’s local game store if it’s a part of the Wizards Play Network.

PlayKaldheim (three KHM booster packs)

TryKaldesh (one Remasterd booster pack)

PlayTheros (three THB booster packs)

PlayIkoria (three IKO booster packs)

PlayM21 (three M21 booster packs)

Play Zendikar (three ZNR booster packs)

FNMatHome (one promo pack in conjunction with LGS)

PlayAllegiance (three Ravnica Allegiance booster packs)

PlayRavnica (three Guilds of Ravnica booster packs)

PlayWarSpark (three WAR booster packs)

Experience codes

There’s only one experience code active at time of writing. It’s unknown when it’ll expire or if WotC plans to add any new XP codes in the future.

LevelUp: 2,000 XP

Arena card styles codes

Card style codes vary with their expiration dates. Some older cards still have valid codes while newer cosmetic codes, like the ZendikarLands code, expired just prior to the release of KHM in MTG Arena.

EnlightenMe: Narset, Parter of Veils WAR glass card style

WrittenInStone: Nahiri, Storm of Stone WAR glass card style

ShieldsUp: Teyo, the shieldmage WAR glass card style

InnerDemon: Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted WAR glass card style

OverTheMoon: Arlinn, Voice of the Pack WAR glass card style

ShinyGoblinPirate: Fanatical Firebrand M19 card style

SparkleDruid: Druid of the Cowl M19 card style

FoilFungus: Deathbloom Thallid M19 card style

ParallaxPortion: Revitalize M19 card style

SuperScry: Opt M19 card style

Other Arena codes

Codes in MTG Arena can only be redeemed once per account. Players can also earn six Arena booster pack redemption codes from the purchase of a tabletop pre-release box. Planeswalker tabletop decks offer codes for each card in the deck on Arena and Secret Lair drops typically offer special alternative-art codes. Twitch Prime will also periodically contain loot in the form of a preconstructed MTG Arena deck.