MTG Arena Jumpstart Historic Horizons: Every digital card and updates

A total of 31 new digital-only cards are getting added to Magic: The Gathering Arena via Jumpstart: Historic Horizons.
Digital-only cards are officially getting added to MTG Arena, playable only in the Historic format. The new Jumpstart: Historic Horizons event will add 31 of these cards, with WotC preparing to add more in the future. Once the event comes to an end, players can play these digital cards within the Historic format—they can acquire them via Wildcards or from playing Jumpstart: Historic Horizons.
Within the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons batch of digital-only Magic cards, there are three new mechanics: Seek, Perpetually, and Conjure. The rarity of cards ranges from Common to Mythic Rare.
From a dragon raging planeswalker to conjuring cards out of thin air, here are the 31 MTG Arena digital-only Jumpstart: Historic Horizons cards.
Wingsteed Trainer
Faceless Agent
Tome of the Infinite
Ethereal Grasp
Baffling Defenses
Lumbering Lightshield
Davriel’s Withering
Plaguecrafter’s Familiar
Manor Guardian
Subversive Acolyte
Davriel, Soul Broker
Scion of Shiv
Sarkhan’s Scorn
Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv
This article is still developing. We will add Jumpstart: Historic Horizons spoilers as they release each day.
All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.