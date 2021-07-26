MTG Arena Jumpstart Historic Horizons: Every digital card and updates

Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv Davriel, Soul Broker Scion of Shiv Sarkhan’s Scorn Subversive Acolyte Lumbering Lightshield Manor Guardian Faceless Agent Plaguecrafter’s Familiar Davriel’s Withering Tome of the Infinite Wingsteed Trainer Baffling Defenses

A total of 31 new digital-only cards are getting added to Magic: The Gathering Arena via Jumpstart: Historic Horizons.

Digital-only cards are officially getting added to MTG Arena, playable only in the Historic format. The new Jumpstart: Historic Horizons event will add 31 of these cards, with WotC preparing to add more in the future. Once the event comes to an end, players can play these digital cards within the Historic format—they can acquire them via Wildcards or from playing Jumpstart: Historic Horizons.

Within the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons batch of digital-only Magic cards, there are three new mechanics: Seek, Perpetually, and Conjure. The rarity of cards ranges from Common to Mythic Rare.

From a dragon raging planeswalker to conjuring cards out of thin air, here are the 31 MTG Arena digital-only Jumpstart: Historic Horizons cards.

Wingsteed Trainer

Wingsteed Trainer

Faceless Agent

Faceless Agent

Tome of the Infinite

Tome of the Infinite

Ethereal Grasp

Ethereal Grasp

Baffling Defenses

Baffling Defenses

Lumbering Lightshield

Lumbering Lightshield

Davriel’s Withering

Davriel’s Withering

Plaguecrafter’s Familiar

Plaguecrafter’s Familiar

Manor Guardian

Manor Guardian

Subversive Acolyte

Subversive Acolyte

Davriel, Soul Broker

Davriel, Soul Broker

Scion of Shiv

Scion of Shiv

Sarkhan’s Scorn

Sarkhan’s Scorn

Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv

Sarkhan, Wanderer to Shiv

This article is still developing. We will add Jumpstart: Historic Horizons spoilers as they release each day.

All images via WotC, Magic: The Gathering.