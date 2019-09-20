MTG Arena is giving away free cards via a launch event

The official launch of MTG Arena is almost here and with it comes a chance to earn every card in the Magic: The Gathering Standard 2020 format.

To celebrate the official launch of MTG Arena, Wizards of the Coast is running a two-part event in which players have the opportunity to earn free cards. For up to 12 games, players can test out their deck-building skills while having access to every card in Standard.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The first event (Play Any Deck) begins on Sept. 26 with the release of the Throne of Eldraine (ELD) set and the official launch of MTG Arena. The second event (Win Every Card Challenge) will be held the following weekend with a reward of one copy for every card in Standard 2020.

MTGA Play Any Deck event

Launching at 10am CT on Sept. 26, the Play Any Deck event gives MTGA players access to four copies of every card in Standard 2020. There isn’t a limit to how many decks a player can build and a deck can be swapped out in between matches. Here are the full details of the Play Any Deck event.

The event runs from Sept. 26 at 10am CT to Oct. 1 at 10am CT.

No entry fee.

Access to four copies of every card in Standard (includes ELD set).

Players can only compete once.

Up to 12 wins and two losses.

The format is Standard best-of-one.

MTGA Win Every Card Challenge information and rewards

The following weekend, players will have a chance to put those constructed decks from the Play Any Deck event to the test. The competition will be fierce with the ultimate reward of earning one copy of every card in Standard.

The Win Every Challenge event begins Oct. 7 at 10am CT and runs for 36 hours. There’s no entry fee but players only have one shot at winning the largest reward prize in MTGA history.

Zero to one win: One Throne of Eldraine Rare ICR plus Golden Egg card sleeve.

Two to three wins: Two ELD Rare IRCs plus Golden Egg card sleeve.

Four to five wins: Three ELD Rare IRCs plus Golden Egg card sleeve.

Six to seven wins: Four ELD Rare IRCs plus Golden Egg card sleeve.

Eight wins: Five ELD Rare IRCs plus Golden Egg card sleeve.

Nine to 10 Wins: One Sealed Event token plus five ELD Rare IRCs and a Golden Egg card sleeve.

11 wins: One copy of every card in Throne of Eldraine plus one Sealed Event token and Golden Egg card sleeve.

12 wins: One copy of every card in Standard plus one Sealed Event token and Golden Egg card sleeve.

Once a player hits two losses, they’re out of the event. Each match, like the Play Any Deck event, is fought in Standard best-of-one.

The official launch of MTG Arena, the Throne of Eldraine expansion, and Standard 2020 will be on Sept. 26.