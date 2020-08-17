MTG Arena Historic revealed as Zendikar Rising September qualifier format

Wizards of the Coast introduced details regarding every Zendikar Rising qualifier tournament within MTG Arena today, including dates, formats, and rewards.

The first MTG Arena qualifier for the new season will take place on Sept. 12 and 13, featuring gameplay in Historic Constructed. Players with seven wins on the second day of competition will qualify to compete at the Zendikar Rising Championship against the best Magic players in the world with a $250,000 total prize pool.

Only players who were previously qualified can compete in the September Zendikar Rising Qualifier tournament. The tournament will take place over the course of two days, with players who earn six or more wins on day one advancing. Those who suffer three losses on the first day of the tournament are out.

Players on day two need to earn a total of seven wins to qualify for the Zendikar Rising Championship. Two losses on the second day will remove a player from the tournament. Rewards for both days are only gems for MTG Arena, not cash. Players who qualify to compete in the Zendikar Rising Championship will have a chance to earn a slice of the $250,000 total prize pool.

Following the September MTG Arena qualifying tournament for the Zendikar Rising Championship, there are two more that will take place in October and November.

Oct. 24 to 25: Standard Constructed format

Nov. 7 to 8: Standard Constructed format

The Sept. 12 to 13 Zendikar tournament via MTG Arena is the only qualifier tournament being played in Historic Constructed.