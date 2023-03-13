MTG Arena event will shift Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Limited meta weekly

Digital shenanigans are shaking up Draft and Sealed for Shadows over Innistrad Remastered.

A special MTG Arena event will highlight an evolving Limited meta with the launch of Shadows over Innistrad Remastered, showcasing a list of cards called Shadows of the Past.

Scheduled to drop into MTG Arena on March 21, Shadows over Innistrad Remastered showcases popular and meta-defining cards from the Magic: The Gathering sets Shadows over Innistrad and Eldritch Moon. There are a total of 302 cards in the set with additional cards placed on a list called Shadows of the Past, containing reprints from the original Innistrad block (Innistrad, Dark Ascension, and Avacyn Restored).

How Shadows of the Past works

The Shadows of the Past list of cards will also show up in MTG Arena store packs, not just Draft booster packs. Any reprints from the Shadows of the Past list can be unlocked using Arena Wildcards.

Each Shadows over Innistrad Remastered booster pack contains one Shadows of the Past card.

The reprint can be of any rarity and won’t replace the Shadows over Innistrad Remastered Rare or Mythic Rare.

Booster packs don’t follow the Shadows of the Past event schedule.

Duplicate protection was applied to Rare and Mythic Rare cards only.

Players will never find a Wildcard replacing a Shadows of the Past list card in a booster pack.

Shadows of the Past MTG Arena schedule

The MTG Arena event, Shadows of the Past, will run from March 21 to April 18. Each week of the event will feature a sub-theme, pulling specific cards from the Shadows of the Past list.

Here is the MTG Arena Shadows of the Past schedule:

March 21 to 28: Creature Type Terror

March 28 to April 4: Fatal Flashback

April 4 to 11: Morbid and Macabre

April 11 to 18: Abominable All Stars

Players who Drafted during one week of the event but wait to play while another sub-theme has already started will be able to play with the cards they drafted. Sealed, Traditional Sealed, Premier Draft, and Traditional Draft events will not restart, according to WotC.

Draft and Sealed events within MTG Arena for Shadows over Innistrad Remastered will go live on March 21.