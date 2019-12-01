MTG Arena enters the final Throne of Eldraine season

The third and final season of Throne of Eldraine has begun in Magic: The Gathering Arena.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 31, the last Throne of Eldraine season contains a ranked reset, rewards, Mythic Invitational Qualifier eligibility, and a chance to compete in the Mythic Point Challenges.

ELD ranked reset

Every season in MTG Arena begins with a ranked reset. Players who reach the top 1,200 ranked Mythic slots at the end of each season are eligible to participate in Mythic Point Challenges and a Mythic Invitational qualifying tournament.

Season-ending rank New rank Bronze tier 4 Bronze tier 4 Bronze tier 3 Bronze tier 4 Bronze tier 2 Bronze tier 4 Bronze tier 1 Bronze tier 3 Silver tier 4 Bronze tier 3 Silver tier 3 Bronze tier 3 Silver tier 2 Bronze tier 2 Silver tier 1 Bronze tier 2 Gold tier 4 Bronze tier 1 Gold tier 3 Silver tier 4 Gold tier 2 Silver tier 3 Gold tier 1 Silver tier 2 Platinum tier Silver tier 1 Platinum tier Gold tier 4 Platinum tier Gold tier 4 Platinum tier Gold tier 3 Diamond tier Gold tier 3 Diamond tier Gold tier 2 Diamond tier Gold tier 2 Diamond tier Gold tier 1 Mythic tier Platinum tier 4

Mythic Point Challenges

Players who finish the final ELD season in MTG Arena ranked 1,200 or higher in Limited or Constructed are eligible to compete in a Mythic Point Challenge at the start of the partial 2020 pro esports season.

The Mythic Point Challenge tournaments were added by Wizards of the Coast to the esports seasons as a way for MTGA players to earn Mythic Points. These points are highly valuable; the top-ranked Mythic Point players at the end of a pro season can earn seats in the Rivals League and the Magic Pro League.

Mythic Invitational qualifiers

Players ranked 1,200 and above in Limited and Constructed at the end of the ELD season in MTG Arena are eligible to compete in the Mythic Invitational qualifying tournament.

The top 16 players who compete in the qualifying event will earn seats at the first Mythic Invitational in the 2020 partial pro season.

ELD season 3 rewards

At the end of each season in MTG Arena, players are eligible for rewards based on their standings in ranked Limited and Constructed play. To earn any of the season three rewards, an MTGA player must compete in one ranked Limited or Constructed match.

Bronze level: One ELD booster pack.

Silver level: One ELD booster pack and 500 gold.

Gold level: Two ELD booster packs, 1,000 gold, and a Hypnotic Sprite card style.

Platinum level: Three ELD booster packs, 1,000 gold, and a Wildborn Preserver card style.

Diamond level: Four ELD booster packs and 1,000 gold.

Mythic level: Five ELD booster packs and 1,000 gold.

The third and final Throne of Eldraine season in MTG Arena wraps up on Dec. 31.