MTG Arena Decathlon: Full schedule, formats, prizes, and costs

Wizards of the Coast is bringing in the new year with a Magic: The Gathering Arena Decathlon, showcasing 10 events over the course of 15 days.

The 2023 MTG Arena Decathlon begins on Jan. 1 and runs until Jan. 16. WotC updated its annual event by opening up gameplay to players of all ages. Other changes included “an improved prize structure” and a shortened Decathlon Finals from Jan. 21 to 22, according to WotC.

How does MTG Arena 2023 Decathlon work?

Image via WotC

The MTG Arena Decathlon showcases a total of 10 different preliminary events, with each event running for three days. Competing in each preliminary event requires an entry fee, costing either 2,000 gold or 400 gems. Once an entry fee is paid, though, a player may compete in that event any number of times until the preliminary event ends.

Preliminary event format and prizes

Formats for the MTG Arena Decathlon preliminary events are either best-of-one with seven wins or three losses, or best-of-three with five wins or two losses. Players who compete in a preliminary event multiple times are eligible for prizes on each run.

Entering at least one of the 10 events earns players a bronze Sundering Titan card sleeve. Wins within each format rewards packs.

40 percent chance of a pack being a Standard-legal booster pack

40 percent chance of a pack being a non-Standard legal booster pack

10 percent chance of the pack being an Alchemy booster pack

10 percent chance of the pack being a Mythic booster pack

Maximum wins in both best-of-one and best-of-three rewards players with an MTG Arena Decathlon token and 4,000 gold. Tokens are used as entries to the Decathlon Finals. Players who collect three to seven tokens will also receive a Silver Sundering Titan card sleeve while 10 token earners get a Gold Sundering Titan card sleeve.

What are the MTG Arena Decathlon preliminary events and schedule?

Image via WotC

Each of the 10 MTG Arena Decathlon preliminary events lasts three days, starting at 10am CT and ending on the third day at 10am CT. Players can compete in multiple events at the same time. Once entered in a preliminary event, players can compete any number of times, up to the end of that event. Some preliminary events are phantom events, meaning cards gained from the event are not added to players’ library/inventory.

Jump In

Jump In is a phantom event. Showcasing Jumpstart gameplay, players choose two themed packets, shuffle them together, and then compete. The Jump In event runs from Jan. 1 to 4.

Pauper

Pauper is a unique Magic format that challenges players to craft a 60-card Constructed deck using only cards that have a rarity of Common. Banned from the event is the MTG card Persistent Petitioners. Pauper will run from Jan. 1 to 4.

Mixed Dominaria Sealed

Mixed Dominaria Sealed is a phantom event that combines booster packs from Dominaria, Dominaria United, and The Brothers’ War. Sealed is a Limited format that provides players with six booster packs. Players create a 40-card deck from the packs and then compete. The Mixed Dominaria Sealed preliminary event runs from Jan. 4 to 7.

Standard and Alchemy

This Standard event showcases a Gift Bag emblem that allows players at the beginning of their upkeep to choose one of three options that haven’t been chosen: Create a Treasure token, create a Clue token, or create a Food token. The MTG card The Meathook Massacre is banned from the event, and the Standard preliminary event will run from Jan. 4 to 7.

The Alchemy preliminary event runs from Jan. 7 to 10 with no added changes to the format.

Draft

The MTG Arena Decathlon contains a total of three Draft preliminary events that are all phantom events.

Jan. 7 to 10: The Brothers’ War Traditional Player Draft (best-of-three)

Jan. 10 to 13: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Bot Draft

Jan 13 to 16: Omniscience Bot Draft, containing any Arena card with spells not costing mana to cast.

Traditional Explorer

The Explorer format uses cards that are legal within the Pioneer format, as long as that card is on MTG Arena or isn’t on the ban list. Players can compete in the Traditional Explorer preliminary event from Jan. 10 to 13.

On the Edge

On the Edge is a fun format that allows players to craft a deck using only cards from Streets of New Capenna, Dominaria United, and The Brothers’ War. The On the Edge preliminary event runs from Jan. 13 to 16.

How to play MTG Arena Decathlon Finals

Image via WotC

The 2023 MTG Arena Decathlon Finals showcases gameplay in a Traditional Phantom Duplicate Sealed format, where each player will receive an identical pool of cards to build their deck from. Tokens from the preliminary events are used as an entry for the Decathlon Finals.

Three tokens: One entry to the Decathlon Finals

Seven tokens: Two entries to the Decathlon Finals

10 tokens: Two entries to the Decathlon Finals and 10 Play-In points

Players can earn up to four wins or one loss, with four wins earning players a voucher that contains one copy of every card from the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set. The MTG Arena Decathlon Finals run from Jan. 21 to 22, starting at 10am CT and ending at 1pm CT.