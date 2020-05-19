MTG Arena Cube Draft Phantom event launches in June

A Cube Draft event is arriving in MTG Arena on June 12, Wizards of the Coast announced today.

Following the success of Cube Sealed and Player Draft in MTG Arena, WotC is launching a phantom Cube Draft event that will run from June 12 to 25. The event will contain a total of 555 cards, including Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths and Historic Anthology III cards. Cube Draft is a phantom event, though, meaning players don’t get to keep the cards they draft.

There’s an entry fee to participate in the Cube Draft, but all Arena players will get to one free trial. Much like when Player Draft launched in MTGA, WotC is providing a complimentary run for free so players can experience Cube Draft prior to paying an entry fee of 4,000 gold or 600 gems.

“Our first event is arriving on June 12 and, as we did with Ikoria, we’ll be letting you get a taste of this format,” WotC said. “Your first Cube Draft will have no entry fee, and both the complimentary entry and the event itself will be available until the release of Core Set 2021.”

Players will draft from three booster packs, each containing 15 cards. Unlike Limited Draft, however, the booster packs will have multiple Mythic Rare and Rare cards.

The event will contain rewards of gold and IRCs, although the specifics regarding these rewards haven’t been revealed yet. Players can earn up to seven wins in the Cube Draft MTG Arena event and are out after three losses.