MTG Arena adds Japanese alt-art card sleeves and new cosmetics

The most recent update to MTGA has a host of new cosmetics, one of which is three new MTG War of the Spark Japenese alternative-art card sleeves.

The stained-glass planeswalkers might be temporarily gone from the MTGA store, but in their place is three new alt-art Japanese illustrated card sleeves, making a total of eight available. While some in the MTG community are upset over the removal of the stained-glass planeswalkers, WotC has stated they will return.

MTGA Japanese alt-art card sleeves

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Until then, these alternative-art card sleeves are a nice cosmetic addition to MTGA. Each card sleeve costs 600 gems to purchase.

Saheeli, Sublime Artificer by Hisashi Momose (new)

Ugin, the Ineffable by Maekawa Yuichi (new)

Teferi, Time Raveler by Shishizaru (new)

Liliana, Commander of the Dreadhorde by Yoshitaka Amano

Karn, the Great Creator by Naochika Morishita

Vivian, Champion of the Wilds by Hisashi Momose

Nissa, Who Shakes the World by Hitowa

Angrath, Captain of Chaos by Sansyu

For MTG tabletop players looking to score the Japanese alt-art sleeves, this website is offering them on sale now.

Other cosmetic add-ons to MTG Arena

With the new Chronicles event on MTG Arena comes rewards to earn Battle for Zendikar full-art basic lands (2,000 gems). These are also available for purchase in the store along with Core Set 2020 (2,500 gems) and War of the Spark (2,500 gems) land styles.

In addition, the M20 leyline card styles are on sale for 500 gems and new bundles have been added.

Mu Yanling Bundle (2,400 gems)

Mu Yanling player avatar

My Yanling sleeve

Mu Yanling, Skye Dancer card style

Flood of Tears card style

Tale’s End card style

Tools of the Tactics Bundle (1,200 gems)

Bag of Holding

Icon of Ancestry

Grafdigger’s Cage

Cosmetics leaving in September

Chandra bundle

Elemental bundle

Karn, Vivien, Nissa, and Angrath Japanese alternate art sleeves

Cosmetics removed with July update

Guild bundles and sleeves

The Proliferate bundle

Angrath’s Chaos Aggro bundle

The Amass Power bundle

Dragon Bolas bundle

Japanese alternate art sleeves featuring Narset, Jave, Kiora, Kaya, and Tamiyo

Several WotC staff members have noted that the Japanese alt-art planeswalkers will return in the future to MTGA. Whether it will be the same planeswalkers is unknown at this time.