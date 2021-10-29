MTG Alchemist’s Gambit strengthens Mono-Red in Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Wizards of the Coast is continuing to support Magic: The Gathering extra turn strategies with Alchemist’s Gambit, a Mono-Red Sorcery spell within Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

Extra turns in Magic have the community on edge due to the power of Alrund’s Epiphany within the colors Red and Blue. But Alchemist’s Gambit is a worse version of the bird caster within Izzet due to not having Foretell or birds and a cost of seven mana via the Innistrad: Crimson Vow mechanic Cleave.

Alchemist’s Gambit is essentially a Chance for Glory at Sorcery speed, designed to potentially improve Mono-Red Aggro while loosely supporting Izzet decks if Alrund’s Epiphany ever gets banned.

Alchemist’s Gambit

Image via WotC

CMC: 1RR

Type: Sorcery

Rarity: Rare

Cleave: Pay 4UUR to remove text in brackets

Ability: Take an extra turn after this one. During that turn, damage can’t be prevented. [At the beginning of that turn’s end step, you lose the game.] Exile Alchemist’s Gambit.

Haste is an MTG keyword heavily supported in the color Red, giving Alchemist’s Gambit a shot to become Standard playable. Unlike Chance for Glory, which didn’t see too much gameplay while in Standard, Alchemist’s Gambit is monocolored and at Sorcery speed, not Instant.

Alchemist’s Gambit has the potential to become a solid finisher spell within Mono-Red Aggro. It also has a Cleave cost within Izzet colors, removing the text “you lose the game” after taking that second turn. It has an Alrund’s Epiphany feel to it but is packed with less value.

Players can begin experimenting with Alchemist’s Gambit with the digital release of VOW on Nov. 11. A global launch is scheduled to take place on Nov. 19.