Motorcycle riding, dinosaur training Chris Pratt is now a part of Magic The Gathering

No intellectual property is beyond the reach of Wizards of the Coast.

The latest announcement on its Universes Beyond product line advertised a crossover with Universal Studios’ very own Jurassic World. The one card that has caught the most attention is none other than Mr. Chris Pratt, mounted on a motorcycle and accompanied by his beloved pet dino, Blue.

Following in the footsteps of the Transformers-themed cards released with The Brothers’ War set, the Jurassic World Collection will feature 26 new cards. These cards will showcase famous characters and moments from the Jurassic Park franchise.

The latest update from WotC on this new collection includes Owen Grady, portrayed by Chris Pratt, his velociraptor companion Blue, and a unique take on the renowned “Clever Girl” scene from the viewpoint of the raptor dinosaurs.

Owen Grady, Raptor Trainer

Image via WotC

Mana Cost: 1RG

1RG Type: Legendary Creature – Human Soldier Scientist

Legendary Creature – Human Soldier Scientist Rarity: Rare

Rare Ability: Partner with Blue, Loyal Raptor. TAP: Put your choice of a menace, trample, reach, or haste counter on target Dinosaur. Activate only as a sorcery.

In the recent Jurassic World films, Chris Pratt is a professional dinosaur trainer. As such, he is able to bond with them and coach them to obey and work as a team. Owen Grady’s MTG card mirrors those characteristics brilliantly by partnering up with Blue and giving dinosaur creatures keyword mechanics like menace, trample, reach, and haste. The card’s flavor text further underlines his bond with these majestic beings.

Jurassic World spoilers

In a similar manner to how The Brothers’ War included constructs, golems, and other artifact creatures and reenvisioned them as Transformers, Ixalan’s magical universe is rich in dinosaurs, making it a perfect setting for a Jurassic Park-themed collection. For players looking to collect these cards, there’s a one-in-12 probability of discovering them in Set Boosters of the forthcoming Lost Caverns of Ixalan set. Additionally, at least one of these cards is assured to be present in each Collector Booster.

More Jurassic World cards will be revealed in the upcoming days as we get closer to the launch date of Lost Caverns of Ixalan. The set is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17.