MTG Modern Horizons reveals Echo of Eons and Tectonic Reformation

Magic: The Gathering revealed the last mythic rare card today in the Modern Horizons set, along with a land cycling card, and they’re a solid fit for EDH, Modern, and Legacy formats.



Set to release on June 13 in card form and on June 6 via Magic Online, Modern Horizons is a set specifically designed to boost formats outside of MTG Standard. Earlier today, Magic: The Gathering spoiled Echo of Eons, the last mythic rare card in the set and a cycling land card called Tectonic Reformation.



Echo of Eons



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Costing six mana (two blue), Echo of Eons is a sorcery card that allows each player to shuffle their graveyard back into their library, and then draw seven cards. It also has the flashback mechanic for an additional cost of three mana (one blue).



Flashback is a mechanic that allows a player to cast the card from their graveyard (for the flashback mana cost) and then exile it. Echo of Eons becomes super powerful due to the flashback mechanic added onto it and is a good fit for Commander, Modern, and Legacy decks.



Tectonic Reformation



Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

The mechanic cycling is great for tempo and card draw, which makes the enchantment Tectonic Reformation a powerful card. Costing only two mana (one red), it gives cycling to every land card in a player’s hand.



Tectonic Reformation allows tempo in decks where a player might be looking for a specific card to wrap up a match. Simply tap two of any mana and discard a land to draw another card.



MTG Modern Horizons launches digitally via Magic Online on June 6 and premieres in paper form with a pre-release weekend June 8-9. The official release date for the set is June 13.

