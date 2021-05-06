Modern Horizons 2 brings new cards directly to MTG Modern on June 18

Modern will get another direct shake-up in June with the release of Modern Horizons 2 bringing a collection of new cards created for Magic: The Gathering’s powerful eternal format, Wizards of the Coast announced today.

Two years after the first Modern Horizons set, the sequel will be released on Magic Online on June 3 with a full tabletop release on June 18. The spoiler season for Modern Horizons 2 starts on May 24 and ends on June 2.

From reprints of enemy fetch lands and Counterspell to a plethora of new cards entering the Modern format like Urza’s Saga, Modern Horizons 2 is set to have an even bigger impact on Modern than the first iteration.

In the past two years since the first Modern Horizons, Wizards has expanded its products that are available for main expansions. This diversity of products will be a part of the Modern Horizons 2 release, too.

Draft, set, and collector booster packs will be available for Modern Horizons 2, on top of prerelease packs and bundles. This move to treating the set as a main expansion includes a variety of variants and alternate frames on many of the set’s cards.

Draft boosters are balanced for Limited play. Set boosters are focused on players who enjoy cracking packs with a foil in every pack and three slots dedicated to wildcards that could include alternate art or higher rarity cards.

Collector boosters are more expensive options that include guaranteed foils, extended and showcase art, and showcase cards.