MagicCon event with Unknown cards reaches new heights at Vegas

Created by Magic: The Gathering principle game designer Gavin Verhey, the Unknown event at MagicCon Vegas sold out twice, featuring 1,200 players competing in Sealed format, with the second event benefiting Extra Life charity at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Verhey introduced the Unknown event to players at all three MagicCons this past year, which host the Pro Tour as the main event. An Unknown event features gameplay through a Sealed format that can include a variety of booster packs. At MagicCon Philadelphia, the theme was Mirrans against Phyrexians, while Minneapolis focused on March of the Machine and Mystery booster packs.

The MagicCon Vegas Unknown event showcased a mix of Wilds of Eldraine Draft boosters, Commander Masters Draft boosters, and two Unknown playtest packs

Unknown events are growing in popularity, and rightfully so in my opinion, as they capture the essence of what an MTG event can accomplish. And the Unknown cards are the topper that creates memorable experiences that players won’t likely forget.

A total of 30 new playtest designs were included in the MagicCon Vegas Unknown event, along with fan favorites from the previous events that took place this year. Verhey also hosted a panel at MagicCon Vegas where attendees created three new playtest cards that were included in the second Unknown event that day.

HONK! | Image via WotC Ratatwotwo | Image via WotC Night Out in Vegas | Image via WotC

Of the 30-plus Unknown playtest MTG cards featured at MagicCon Vegas, Night Out in Vegas is one of my favorites, punishing a player with Go to Sleep after reaping the benefits of an all-nighter out on the town.

Ratatwotwo was another personal favorite of mine, especially since I spent two decades of my life running bakeries and kitchens before writing about MTG cards. And my third personal favorite was HONK!, featuring the abilities The Goose is Loose and The Goose Laid an Egg.

More Unknown events are expected to take place in the coming Magic season at MagicCon events, and many in the community are looking forward to seeing what Verhey brews up next.

