Magic: The Gathering’s MPL Weekly stream has been suspended

Wizards of the Coast is temporarily suspending MPL Weekly for the upcoming partial 2020 pro season, the organization announced today.

The weekly stream featuring four divisions of Magic Pro League players is being put on the back burner. With the 2019 season coming to an end, there are several major changes taking place for the upcoming season. And according to WotC, MPL Weekly needs some overhauling before it can continue.

“We’re going to take a break and sunset MPL Weekly for the 2020 Partial Season (January to July 2020),” WotC said. “With the addition of the Magic Rivals League in 2020 we’ll have a whole new group of players to support, so we’re going to take some time to tinker behind the scenes.

This announcement might not come as a surprise to the Magic community, considering MPL Weekly’s low viewership on Twitch. There were also complaints from fans regarding the stream being prerecorded with built-in breaks and no videos of round-robin matches that determined the top-four players featured on MPL Weekly.

MPL Weekly also provided Magic Pro League players with a chance to earn Mythic Points. No details about this have been revealed at this time, but WotC said that additional information regarding Mythic Points will become available with the next esports update.

“Details on Mythic Points, Mythic Point Challenges, and Mythic Qualifiers will be available in the next esports update,” WotC said.

A temporary suspension of MPL Weekly should allow the WotC team to prioritize a Twitch stream that fans want to watch. The partial pro season begins in January and runs through July.