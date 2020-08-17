Magic: The Gathering Prime Slime Secret Lair sale launches today

Wizards of the Coast revealed a new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair drop today, Prime Slime, featuring five borderless alternative-art Slime and Ooze favorites.

Commander and Cube players in MTG may want to check out the Prime Slime Secret Lair, containing Acidic Slime, The Mimeoplasm, Necrotic Ooze, Scavenging Ooze, and Voidslime. Each card in the new lair drop features an alternative-art that’s borderless but isn’t a foil. The price of Prime Slime MTG Secret Lair is $29.99, not including tax or shipping.

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

One borderless alternative-art Acidic Slime

One borderless alternative-art The Mimeoplasm

One borderless alternative-art Necrotic Ooze

One borderless alternative-art Scavenging Ooze

One borderless alternative-art Voidslime

When compared to the prices of these five cards on TCGPlayer, the value of Prime Slime is equal to that of foil versions, around $30. For Commander and Cube players, collecting Prime Slime also contains value since Scavenging Ooze and Acidic Slime are both staples in EDH.

It’s unknown at this time whether WotC will release a special Ooze or Slime sleeve on MTG Arena. Based on the description of Prime Slime, there doesn’t appear to be a code included for one.

The Prime Slime drop is only on sale from Aug. 17 to 19 at 11am CT. Delivery of the Secret Lair box has an estimated shipping date of Oct. 15 to Nov. 30, likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting printing.