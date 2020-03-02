Magic: The Gathering Banned and Restricted announcement coming next week

The next Magic: The Gathering Banned and Restricted announcement is right around the corner.

The Players Tour Finals are just under two months away, featuring gameplay in the Pioneer and Standard formats. March features several other important tournaments, including Players Tour Series 2 qualifiers and the Ikoria Mythic Qualifier #2. Wizards of the Coast revealed today on Twitter that a Banned and Restricted announcement has been scheduled for March 9.

In one week from this message on March 9th, there will be a Banned & Restricted list update. Mark your calendars! As previously announced, we plan to give advanced warning of any B&R updates going forward. — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) March 2, 2020

The last Banned and Restricted announcement in Magic included several Modern cards, such as Mox Opal, Oko, Thief of Crowns, and Mycosynth Lattice. It’s likely that Pioneer may take a hit on March 9, but there may be more bans for Modern as well.

The Standard format, however, may once again receive a reprieve from bans. November was a rough month for Standard. Once Upon a Time, Oko, Thief of Crowns, and Veil of Summer were banned not long after Field of Dead.

It’s unknown if the upcoming March 9 Magic B&R announcement will be the last before the Players Tour Finals in Houston on April 24 to 26.